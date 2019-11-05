fbpx

Cyclist, 81, in hospital after hit-&-run by motorcycle that ran red light on New Upper Changi Road

The cyclist's granddaughter is looking for witnesses, and police are investigating.

Melanie Lim | November 24, 11:13 pm

On Saturday (Nov. 23), one Seet TingPoh took to Facebook in an impassioned appeal for witnesses in an accident that happened earlier that day at around 8:56am.

Grandmother a victim of hit-and-run accident

According to her post, Seet’s grandmother is a victim of an alleged hit-and-run incident involving a motorcyclist along the T-junction of New Upper Changi Road and Bedok South Avenue 1.

Here is the Google Street View screenshot Seet posted of where the accident allegedly took place:

Image via Seet TingPoh/Facebook

Motorcyclist believed to have ran red light & hit her

The motorcyclist, Seet wrote, is believed to be a male riding a small cc (capacity of the engine) Class 2B motorcycle who had apparently ran a red light while on the road.

While Seet says her grandmother does not remember the licence plate number of the motorcycle, the elderly woman said she recalls him stopping to look at her after hitting her before speeding off.

Seet writes that her grandmother is currently warded at Changi General Hospital, and may require an operation to insert a metal plate into her leg.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is requested to contact Seet at +65 8126 9805.

Police investigating

In a statement, police also confirmed with Mothership that it is investigating the case:

“On 23 November 2019 at 8:56am, the Police were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a motorcycle and two bicycles along New Upper Changi Road towards New Upper Changi Road East. One of the cyclists, a 81-year-old woman, was conscious when conveyed to Changi General Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.”

Here is Seet’s full post:

Top image via Seet TingPoh on Facebook

