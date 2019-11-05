fbpx

Godfrey Gao’s rumoured 22-year-old girlfriend flying to China to bring his body back to Taipei

There were rumours that they had gotten engaged in 2017.

Tanya Ong | November 27, 02:53 pm

Taiwanese actor Godfrey Gao died at the age of 35 in China after collapsing while filming reality show Chase Me.

Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing while filming reality show

His entertainment agency confirmed his death in a statement, saying that he passed away after nearly three hours of emergency resuscitation proved to be unsuccessful.

Rumoured girlfriend flying to China

According to China Press, Gao’s rumoured 22-year-old girlfriend, Su Xiang Han (known as Bella), along with two bosses from his agency, Wang Jun and Qiu Xiu Zhu, is reportedly flying to Zhejiang to collect his body.

Gao’s body will be sent to Taipei the next day (Nov. 28), China Press added.

China Press also reported that Gao’s friends burst out crying immediately after hearing the news.

Qiu told media that Gao just did a health check-up recently as he was involved in an upcoming movie shoot and his health condition has been well.

Qiu also said that Gao has been one of the most easy-going artistes that she has worked with.

Previously denied rumours that they were engaged

The late Gao was 13 years older than Su, who is reportedly from a wealthy family.

It is believed that they were introduced with the help of Mao Jia En, a former basketball star, and started dating afterwards.

The pair was suspected to be together after she posted photos of Gao’s pet dog on her Instagram on several occasions.

🐶Kirby just stole my heart ❤️

Toggle reported that Gao had previously denied engagement rumours which claimed that he had secretly married Su in July 2017.

In 2018, his manager also claimed that Gao was “busy with work” and had “no time to date”.

Top photo via Bella & Godfrey Gao Instagram

