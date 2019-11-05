Taiwanese actor Godfrey Gao reportedly collapsed while filming Chinese reality show
His heartbeat reportedly stopped for three minutes.
Chinese media reported on Nov. 27 that Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao collapsed and had been sent to the hospital.
He had remained unconscious even after CPR was performed on him.
Collapsed while filming reality show
According to Stars UDN, the 35-year-old actor was on the set of a Chinese reality show, Chase Me, where stars compete in teams to win races.
Gao was allegedly completing a running segment at around 1:45am when the incident happened.
The film crew had tried to resuscitate Gao with CPR, but he remained unconscious, and was eventually sent to the hospital.
According to the report, the actor’s heartbeat had allegedly stopped for about three minutes, and only returned after 15 minutes of CPR.
He was later sent to the hospital but was said to be unconscious.
Some Weibo users said that he had collapsed due to overwork, Stars UDN added.
There were also netizens claiming on Weibo that he has already passed on, Chinese online entertainment news Sina reported.
Sina added that they have reached out to Gao’s managing agency but have not yet received a reply as of this article’s writing.
Zhe Jiang News later reported that Gao has passed away.
Godfrey Gao, 35, reportedly dies after collapsing while filming reality show
