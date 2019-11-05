Voters in next GE can use SingPass to check register of electors, self-inking pen at polling centres

The next General Election is coming soon and the Elections Department (ELD) is rolling out some new digital services and election equipment to make the process of voting slightly easier.

Digital service for voters to check particulars

Before the election, voters will need to check their particulars on the Register of Electors. You can do so on the Elections Department website, at community centres and clubs, or at the Elections Department office.

Now, you will be able to login to SingPass or login to the SingPass mobile app to check your own particulars. There you will find information on voting eligibility, electoral division, polling district and voter serial number.

New voting tools

The ELD will also be introducing a self-inking pen at the General Election. Minimal pressure is required when using it to mark your voting slip, making it easy for all voters to use.

ELD will also be using eRegistration at polling stations. Election officials will scan voters’ NRICs to register them, instead of checking their names manually against the electoral roll. This will save voters time.

Selected electoral divisions will also use a prototype polling booth made using recyclable materials.

There will also be booths catered to voters on wheelchairs. These come with either lower shelves or are portable booths that can be placed on one’s lap.

Mechanical counting machines will also be deployed to tally votes, which will help to speed up counting.

ELD also says it will be conducting roadshows ahead of the upcoming GE to familiarise voters with the new eRegistration process and self-inking pen.

Top images via ELD.