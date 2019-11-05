First look at Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas Wonderland: New light sculptures, festive market & more

Christmas Wonderland is back at Gardens by the Bay from now till Dec. 26, 2019.

Programme highlights

Here are this year’s programme highlights:

Christmas Parade (debut)

Santa’s Workshop

Meadow Theatre

Luminaries Light Sculptures

Christmas Tree Cafe (debut)

Blizzard Time

Walk of Peace (light installation)

Festive Entertainment (Christmas carols performance)

Festive Market

Carnival Games and Rides

Both food and retail options will be available at the market.

For food stalls, there’s a mix of both sweet and savoury with Jumbo Turkey Drumsticks, Butterscotch Beer Fish & Chips, Christmas Tacos, Snowy Peanut Butter Jelly Sandwiches, bubble tea from The Alley, and new mochi ice cream flavours by Haagen-Dazs.

For retail, look out for soy candles, jewellery, cold brew tea blends, and a number of artsy gifts.

Rides and games

A total of 18 carnival games and rides are available. Separate charges apply.

Light sculptures

The 21 metre-tall Spalliera luminarie sculpture is modelled after San Gimignano, an Italian hill town in Tuscany.

There are also two new light installations this year — the Walk of Peace, and the decor at Mistletoe Alley.

Blizzard time

Spoiler: It’s soap.

And a light tunnel everyone will be taking photos with, probably

Prices and details

Event period and hours:

Nov. 29 – Dec. 26, 2019

Monday – Thursday: 5pm to 11pm

Friday – Sunday, Christmas Day, Boxing Day: 4pm to 11pm Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve: 4pm to 12:30am

Standard Admission (buying tickets online):

Nov 29 – Dec 12, S$6

13 Dec – 26 Dec, S$8

Standard Admission (onsite tickets): S$10

Concession (onsite tickets for senior citizens):

Nov 29 – Dec 12, S$6

13 Dec – 26 Dec, S$8

Address:

Gardens by the Bay

18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Top image by Kane Goh