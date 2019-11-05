fbpx

First look at Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas Wonderland: New light sculptures, festive market & more

Wow.

Mandy How | November 30, 02:26 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Christmas Wonderland is back at Gardens by the Bay from now till Dec. 26, 2019.

Programme highlights

Here are this year’s programme highlights:

  • Christmas Parade (debut)
  • Santa’s Workshop
  • Meadow Theatre
  • Luminaries Light Sculptures
  • Christmas Tree Cafe (debut)
  • Blizzard Time
  • Walk of Peace (light installation)
  • Festive Entertainment (Christmas carols performance)
  • Festive Market
  • Carnival Games and Rides

Festive market

Both food and retail options will be available at the market.

Photo by Kane Goh

For food stalls, there’s a mix of both sweet and savoury with Jumbo Turkey Drumsticks, Butterscotch Beer Fish & Chips, Christmas Tacos, Snowy Peanut Butter Jelly Sandwiches, bubble tea from The Alley, and new mochi ice cream flavours by Haagen-Dazs.

Photo by Kane Goh

For retail, look out for soy candles, jewellery, cold brew tea blends, and a number of artsy gifts.

Photo by Kane Goh

Rides and games

A total of 18 carnival games and rides are available. Separate charges apply.

Photo by Kane Goh
Photo by Kane Goh

Light sculptures

The 21 metre-tall Spalliera luminarie sculpture is modelled after San Gimignano, an Italian hill town in Tuscany.

There are also two new light installations this year — the Walk of Peace, and the decor at Mistletoe Alley.

Photo by Kane Goh
Photo by Kane Goh
Photo by Kane Goh
Photo by Kane Goh
Photo by Kane Goh

Photo by Kane Goh
Photo by Kane Goh

Blizzard time

Spoiler: It’s soap.

Photo by Kane Goh

And a light tunnel everyone will be taking photos with, probably

Photo by Kane Goh
Photo by Kane Goh
Photo by Kane Goh

Prices and details

Event period and hours:
Nov. 29 – Dec. 26, 2019
Monday – Thursday: 5pm to 11pm
Friday – Sunday, Christmas Day, Boxing Day: 4pm to 11pm Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve: 4pm to 12:30am

Standard Admission (buying tickets online):
Nov 29 – Dec 12, S$6
13 Dec – 26 Dec, S$8

Standard Admission (onsite tickets): S$10
Concession (onsite tickets for senior citizens):
Nov 29 – Dec 12, S$6
13 Dec – 26 Dec, S$8

Address:
Gardens by the Bay
18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Top image by Kane Goh

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

