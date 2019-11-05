First look at Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas Wonderland: New light sculptures, festive market & more
Christmas Wonderland is back at Gardens by the Bay from now till Dec. 26, 2019.
Programme highlights
Here are this year’s programme highlights:
- Christmas Parade (debut)
- Santa’s Workshop
- Meadow Theatre
- Luminaries Light Sculptures
- Christmas Tree Cafe (debut)
- Blizzard Time
- Walk of Peace (light installation)
- Festive Entertainment (Christmas carols performance)
- Festive Market
- Carnival Games and Rides
Festive market
Both food and retail options will be available at the market.
For food stalls, there’s a mix of both sweet and savoury with Jumbo Turkey Drumsticks, Butterscotch Beer Fish & Chips, Christmas Tacos, Snowy Peanut Butter Jelly Sandwiches, bubble tea from The Alley, and new mochi ice cream flavours by Haagen-Dazs.
For retail, look out for soy candles, jewellery, cold brew tea blends, and a number of artsy gifts.
Rides and games
A total of 18 carnival games and rides are available. Separate charges apply.
Light sculptures
The 21 metre-tall Spalliera luminarie sculpture is modelled after San Gimignano, an Italian hill town in Tuscany.
There are also two new light installations this year — the Walk of Peace, and the decor at Mistletoe Alley.
Blizzard time
Spoiler: It’s soap.
And a light tunnel everyone will be taking photos with, probably
Prices and details
Event period and hours:
Nov. 29 – Dec. 26, 2019
Monday – Thursday: 5pm to 11pm
Friday – Sunday, Christmas Day, Boxing Day: 4pm to 11pm Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve: 4pm to 12:30am
Standard Admission (buying tickets online):
Nov 29 – Dec 12, S$6
13 Dec – 26 Dec, S$8
Standard Admission (onsite tickets): S$10
Concession (onsite tickets for senior citizens):
Nov 29 – Dec 12, S$6
13 Dec – 26 Dec, S$8
Address:
Gardens by the Bay
18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953
Top image by Kane Goh
