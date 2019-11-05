fbpx

M’sia guy saw teacher eating alone & assumed he was lonely, introverts disagree vehemently

Eating alone ok what.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 29, 06:07 pm

For some reason, pictures of people eating alone can sometimes invoke feelings of sadness.

That mental trick was the basis of the entire Keanu Reeves is sad meme.

Image from Knowyourmeme

For one Malaysian man, he snapped a sad-Keanu-equivalent picture of his choir teacher eating sushi alone.

He posted it on Twitter with the caption:

“I guess its true, those with the brightest smiles spends the loneliest days. I hope Sir is okay😭 i want to give him a hug but I can’t come to Choir practice today😭”

The tweet has since gone viral, garnering over 1,918 retweets and 6,000 likes.

But many on Twitter took offence to the idea that eating alone and being sad are somehow related.

With some blaming the worldview of extroverts:

Because honestly, eating with a large group can be genuinely exhausting sometimes.

Some also said that eating alone provides valuable me-time.

And imposing a certain narrative on someone else’s reality is sometimes not a good representation of the truth.

Also don’t do this.

One person also thoroughly debunked the idea that the man in the picture was going through a particularly tough time… the man himself.

After the tweet went viral, the teacher apparently messaged the Twitter user to clarify what he was feeling.

Yeah, convenient what.

Didn’t bother the original poster though.

Or maybe you can do both.

Image via Twitter

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

