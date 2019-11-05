M’sia guy saw teacher eating alone & assumed he was lonely, introverts disagree vehemently

For some reason, pictures of people eating alone can sometimes invoke feelings of sadness.

Advertisement

That mental trick was the basis of the entire Keanu Reeves is sad meme.

For one Malaysian man, he snapped a sad-Keanu-equivalent picture of his choir teacher eating sushi alone.

He posted it on Twitter with the caption:

“I guess its true, those with the brightest smiles spends the loneliest days. I hope Sir is okay😭 i want to give him a hug but I can’t come to Choir practice today😭”

I guess its true, those with the brightest smiles spends the loneliest days. I hope Sir is okay😭 i want to give him a hug but I can’t come to Choir practice today😭 pic.twitter.com/WGik6XdTKE — Brgpnstrks (@tapoipoipoi) November 27, 2019

The tweet has since gone viral, garnering over 1,918 retweets and 6,000 likes.

Advertisement

But many on Twitter took offence to the idea that eating alone and being sad are somehow related.

When are y’all gonna understand that eating alone, watching movies alone, doing anything alone isn’t something sad? Relax. https://t.co/orfKQw3qpO — hasya 🏳️‍🌈 (@h4sy4) November 27, 2019

With some blaming the worldview of extroverts:

Because honestly, eating with a large group can be genuinely exhausting sometimes.

Advertisement

Some also said that eating alone provides valuable me-time.

And imposing a certain narrative on someone else’s reality is sometimes not a good representation of the truth.

Exactly. People imposing their own life over someone else’s reality. There have been times when I’ve felt lonely by myself and times when eating or doing anything alone was a reprieve from constant chatter of people in my life. None of us have any idea what his life is right now. — Eglė Makaraitė (@officialegle) November 28, 2019

Also don’t do this.

One person also thoroughly debunked the idea that the man in the picture was going through a particularly tough time… the man himself.

After the tweet went viral, the teacher apparently messaged the Twitter user to clarify what he was feeling.

Advertisement

Yeah, convenient what.

Didn’t bother the original poster though.

Or maybe you can do both.

UPDATE: He’s okay guys ✌🏻 Mr Ddat: Baruk nak neman aku makan sidak tok https://t.co/xmrukNyd9v pic.twitter.com/CLiUmOgu4t — abdulalhafizismail (@hafyziskidnosys) November 28, 2019

Advertisement

Image via Twitter