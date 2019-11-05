New recreational space in East Coast Park opens today with 2 cyclist circuits, a nature playground & PS. Cafe

A new feature has been added to East Coast Park with the opening of a cyclist park today (Nov. 23).

The 5.4-hectare recreational space boasts two new cycling circuits — one for learners and one for experienced cyclists — a nature playground, as well as eateries and retail outlets.

Two cycling circuits

Located at Area D of East Coast Park, the two new circuits are meant to provide an opportunity for cyclists to hone their skills.

The learner circuit is 280m long and features gentle slopes, a large expanse of flat areas, and a mini BMX adventure trail.

The 500m long advanced circuit has undulating tracks, sharp turns, gradual granite steps, and a narrow bridge.

Described as a one-stop hub by the National Parks Board (Nparks), cyclists will also be able to buy and repair their bicycles within the cyclist park.

Nature Playground

Furthermore, a new nature playground has also been installed within the park using materials such as upcycled wood.

“Young ones can develop a sense of discovery and train their balance at the simple obstacle course, while older children can try their hands at the 1.5m tall mini climbing wall installed with grips,” said a statement released by Nparks.

The obstacles include boulders and logs from upcycled from the salvaged wood of trees.

Eateries

Those looking just to kick back and relax can also look forward to indulging at the new PS. Cafe by the Sea or enjoying halal cuisines at KNS Restaurants.

Terrazzo seats integrated with planter boxes have been strategically scattered around the park for visitors to relax and enjoy views of the surrounding nature and marine vista.

Adequate shade for lounging is provided by the carefully selected trees planted in the park.

“Quintessential East Coast Park experience”

At the opening of the cyclist park, Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong said that cycling along the marine vista was a “quintessential East Coast Park experience”.

“The opening of Cyclist Park will further enhance this experience by adding a greater variety of recreational spaces for visitors of all ages.”

Goh, who was joined by Senior Minister of State for Law and Health Edwin Tong, opened the cyclist park with the planting of an Ixora plant at the nature play garden.

Both Goh and Tong are advisers to Marine Parade GRC Grassroots Organisations.

The opening of the cyclist park marks the completion of the second of three phases in the rejuvenation of East Coast Park.

The last phase will be completed in 2020 with the reopening of Big Splash, which Goh indicated he was looking forward to.

“(The reopening of Big Splash) will bring back fond memories for many Singaporeans,” he said.

Top image from National Parks Board