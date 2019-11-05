Up to 80% off at Converse year-end warehouse sale in Tai Seng from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019

Converse will be having an end-of-year warehouse sale from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019.

Advertisement

Up to 80 per cent off

These products will be going for up to 80 per cent off at the sale.

Converse has confirmed that these items will range from S$10 to S$80.

Besides the brand’s popular sneakers, there will also be apparel and accessories, such as bags, caps, and socks on sale.

You can browse their site for a closer look at the designs.

Advertisement

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019

Here’s what to expect based on their previous warehouse sale:

The sale will be open from 10am to 8:30pm for the first three days but will end earlier at 6pm on Dec. 1.

Where to go: 27 Harrison Road, Singapore 369647

When to go: 10am to 8:30pm (Nov. 28-30), 10am to 6pm (Dec. 1)

Advertisement

Top image from Converse