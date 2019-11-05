Up to 80% off at Converse year-end warehouse sale in Tai Seng from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019
There goes our money.
Events
Upsurge
Converse will be having an end-of-year warehouse sale from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019.
Up to 80 per cent off
These products will be going for up to 80 per cent off at the sale.
Converse has confirmed that these items will range from S$10 to S$80.
Besides the brand’s popular sneakers, there will also be apparel and accessories, such as bags, caps, and socks on sale.
You can browse their site for a closer look at the designs.
From Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019
Here’s what to expect based on their previous warehouse sale:
The sale will be open from 10am to 8:30pm for the first three days but will end earlier at 6pm on Dec. 1.
Where to go: 27 Harrison Road, Singapore 369647
When to go: 10am to 8:30pm (Nov. 28-30), 10am to 6pm (Dec. 1)
Top image from Converse
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.