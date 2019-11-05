Man who allegedly killed his mother & grandmother to return to crime scene for investigations

Gabriel Lien Goh, 22, was arrested in Commonwealth on Oct. 27, 2019 under the suspicion of killing his mother and grandmother.

He will be returning to his home where the crime took place to assist with investigations, the court heard on Nov. 25, 2019.

Advertisement

The accused is facing two charges for the alleged murder of his mother and grandmother.

Goh was present in court in person, keeping a grim expression throughout the hearing. He had appeared via live video feed in the last hearing.

Request for accused to be remanded for scene visit

The prosecution relayed the investigation officer’s request to District Judge Brenda Tan for the accused to be remanded for a scene visit, to complete investigations and to recover evidence.

He added that Goh has not been remanded in the relevant department, as he was previously held at Changi Prison’s Complex Medical Centre.

The prosecutor also said that they have received a report from the Institute of Mental Health, and will need to consult the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Advertisement

In the last hearing, Goh apologised to his relatives for the death of his mother and grandmother, and said that it was an accident and that he had no control over his actions.

Goh remains with no defence counsel, and will return to court on Dec. 2, 2019.

If found guilty, he may receive the death penalty.

Top image via Julia Yeo, Gabriel Lien Goh’s blog