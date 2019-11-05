Boyz II Men concert happening in S’pore at Suntec on Dec. 9, 2019

Known for songs such as “End of the Road” and “On Bended Knee”, Boyz II Men will be bringing their classic hits to Singapore on Dec. 9.

Over the past two decades, the American R&B group — comprising Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman — has sold over 64 million albums worldwide.

The group has also won Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards and American Music Awards over the course of their career.

Will visit Singapore during their Asia Tour

The concert, which is part of their Asia Tour, will take place at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The group’s Asia tour will also bring them to Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and South Korea.

Speaking to the media, Stockman expressed the group’s excitement for coming back to Asia:

“We’re so excited to be going back to Asia and bringing the Boyz II Men show to the fans who we haven’t seen in years. Our fans in Asia always greet us with so much warmth and we look forward to showing them some of the new skills – like playing guitars – that we’re bringing to the stage.”

Ticket prices range from S$88 to S$188, and are still on sale by AirAsia RedTix here.

Singtel users can enjoy a 10 per cent discount on tickets as well.

Top image via IMC Live Global