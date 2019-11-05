Boy, 11, with rare brain tumour, uses Make-A-Wish to build playground for his school

11-year-old Edward Liu, from Dover, Massachusetts, was diagnosed with a rare, incurable tumour in his brain when he was nine.

Advertisement

But instead of spending his wish from Make-A-Wish Foundation on himself, Liu asked wanted a gift for his friends.

Asked to build playground in school, for his friends

Liu’s father, Liu Xiang, told TODAY Parents that his son had initially made the wish for his family. He said:

“Each kid in his class was asked ‘If you had one wish, what would you wish for?'”

Liu wrote, “I wish my family would live forever,” and drew a picture of himself with his parents and brother.

“Edward was the sick one, but all he wanted was for us to not die. That’s exactly the type of kid he is,” his father added.

Liu’s parents weren’t surprised when he decided to use his wish not for himself, but to build a playground in school for his friends instead.

A high-tech, indoor play structure named King’s Imaginarium was installed in his school, as per Liu’s wish. “King” was Liu’s nickname in school.

Designed by Dacon Corporation, the geodome comes with a virtual reality gaming system, and is also wheelchair-accessible.

Advertisement

According to TODAY Parents, Liu was delighted by the new installation in his school.

The CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Charlotte Beattie, described Liu as “remarkable”, and added that only one per cent of more than 15,000 children give their wish away each year.

Liu’s father said that it was simply his son’s character.

“Edward’s language skills have regressed and he’s mostly limited to a wheelchair, but fundamentally he’s still the same person as before,” his father said.

“All he has ever wanted to do is the right thing and be a person that others looked up to.”

Top image from Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island