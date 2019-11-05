Beauty bazaar in Redhill criticised for poor crowd management & long queues

Nov. 21 was the first day of the three-day BeautyFresh Christmas bazaar.

But it seems that not everyone enjoyed the bazaar.

Very long queues

Patrons have uploaded photos of the long queues that extended to outside of the warehouse in Redhill.

Unfortunately, the rainy weather and lack of shelter made things worse.

And this is what it looks like inside:

According to one patron, the queue for payment extended all the way to the third floor when the bazaar was located on the fourth floor.

The same patron also alleged that she spent four hours on queuing.

Others found it a wasted trip: Queue closed early Following the long queues, BeautyFresh made a post on Facebook on Nov. 21 announcing that they will be closing their queues at 5pm in an attempt to control the situation. This post, however, was posted at 5:41pm. This was because of the three-hour waiting time. Attempts to improve situation But it seems like BeautyFresh management did try to improve the situation. Yesterday (Nov. 21), for example, customers queuing outside received a bottle of mineral water, which was appreciated as they had been standing outside for "more than an hour". On the second day of the sale, they updated their Facebook and Instagram pages frequently with the queue times, which fluctuated between 30 minutes to 2.5 hours. Mothership has reached out to BeautyFresh for a statement and will update this article when they reply.

Top image by Tin Arellano Salvador & Eunj Loh on Facebook