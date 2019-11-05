fbpx

Back

New Mediterranean-inspired cafe at Serangoon Gardens offers something different from usual brunch

Nice.

Mandy How | November 26, 03:43 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

Apollo Coffee Bar in Serangoon Gardens sells brunch, coffee, and Western food.

But it also offers something different from the the usual cafe fare.

The menu incorporates Mediterranean elements, while still remaining accessible to the Singaporean palate.

Apollo is started by the same team behind Atlas Coffeehouse and Columbus Coffee Co. — relatively notable names in Singapore’s fast-moving cafe scene.

Brunch, small plates, big plates

Photo by Mandy How

The food menu is categorised into three sections: Brunch, small plates, and big plates.

Brunch consists of items such as the breakfast burger with tater tots, avocado and nori toast, as well as rosti with sausage and eggs — in the range of S$16.50 to S$23.

If you like something more common to fall back on, pancakes and waffles are on the menu as well.

An interesting option for small plates (S$12.50) is the fried maple beancurd skin with tofu hummus and paprika and chilli oil.

Photo by Mandy How

For big plates — S$18.50 – S$22 — the pork and pear tartine features roasted pears, bacon, caramelised onions, ricotta, and parmesan on top of ciabatta.

Otherwise, there’s also cereal prawn pasta, mushroom bacon carbonara, and salmon soba bowl.

Note that brunch is only available from 9am to 4pm, while the plates are available after 12pm.

For dessert or tea time, there are pies and cakes to go with your coffee.

Interior

As you’d expect, the interiors are clean and pretty, with a backdrop of white accented by wooden furniture.

Besides the indoor area, there’s also an extension at the back of the cafe, which is also air-conditioned.

The cafe was rather packed on a Saturday, although we did not have to wait too long for a seat.

Address:
Apollo Coffee Bar
65 Serangoon Garden Way, Singapore 555961

Opening Hours:
Tuesday – Saturday, 9am to 10pm
Sunday, 9am to 7pm
Closed on Mondays

Top image by Mandy How and @baitongissa on Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Up to 80% off at Converse year-end warehouse sale in Tai Seng from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019

There goes our money.

November 26, 03:30 pm

Lewis the Koala dies days after being rescued by heroic lady in viral bushfire video

You are now free from pain, Lewis.

November 26, 03:06 pm

New blood test developed in Japan can detect 13 types of cancer with 99% accuracy in 2 hours

A trial period will begin in 2020.

November 26, 12:43 pm

Super Junior's Choi Siwon apologises to furious Chinese fans for 'liking' Hong Kong protests tweet

Incensed Chinese fans were rallying to boycott the K-pop star.

November 26, 12:00 pm

M'sia asking for 3rd link to S'pore again

Malaysia wants another bridge or tunnel for vehicles.

November 26, 11:06 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close