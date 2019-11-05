New Mediterranean-inspired cafe at Serangoon Gardens offers something different from usual brunch
Apollo Coffee Bar in Serangoon Gardens sells brunch, coffee, and Western food.
But it also offers something different from the the usual cafe fare.
The menu incorporates Mediterranean elements, while still remaining accessible to the Singaporean palate.
Apollo is started by the same team behind Atlas Coffeehouse and Columbus Coffee Co. — relatively notable names in Singapore’s fast-moving cafe scene.
Brunch, small plates, big plates
The food menu is categorised into three sections: Brunch, small plates, and big plates.
Brunch consists of items such as the breakfast burger with tater tots, avocado and nori toast, as well as rosti with sausage and eggs — in the range of S$16.50 to S$23.
If you like something more common to fall back on, pancakes and waffles are on the menu as well.
An interesting option for small plates (S$12.50) is the fried maple beancurd skin with tofu hummus and paprika and chilli oil.
For big plates — S$18.50 – S$22 — the pork and pear tartine features roasted pears, bacon, caramelised onions, ricotta, and parmesan on top of ciabatta.
Otherwise, there’s also cereal prawn pasta, mushroom bacon carbonara, and salmon soba bowl.
Note that brunch is only available from 9am to 4pm, while the plates are available after 12pm.
For dessert or tea time, there are pies and cakes to go with your coffee.
Interior
As you’d expect, the interiors are clean and pretty, with a backdrop of white accented by wooden furniture.
Besides the indoor area, there’s also an extension at the back of the cafe, which is also air-conditioned.
The cafe was rather packed on a Saturday, although we did not have to wait too long for a seat.
Address:
Apollo Coffee Bar
65 Serangoon Garden Way, Singapore 555961
Opening Hours:
Tuesday – Saturday, 9am to 10pm
Sunday, 9am to 7pm
Closed on Mondays
Top image by Mandy How and @baitongissa on Instagram
