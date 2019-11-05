First-ever anti-terrorism exercise in S’pore place of worship held in Sultan Mosque

A simulated terror attack was conducted in Sultan Mosque on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Check the mosque’s contingency plans

It was the first such counter-terrorism exercise held in a place of worship in Singapore, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a joint statement.

The purpose of the exercise, which was codenamed “Heartbeat”, was to validate and enhance the mosque’s contingency plans when dealing with a terror attack.

About 60 staff and volunteers from Sultan Mosque were deployed and trained for the exercise.

Using the SGSecure app, they executed the “Run, Hide, Tell” protocol and Improvised First Aid Skills (IFAS).

A table-top exercise (TTX) was also jointly conducted by SPF and the mosque to identify any loopholes in the response plans.

The TTX is part of a workplace guide produced by SPF and the Ministry of Manpower.

Part of anti-terrorism series in Singapore

According to The Straits Times, the simulated terror attack in Sultan Mosque was part of a series of anti-terrorism exercises in Singapore.

The exercises were held in different locations.

On May. 17, it was conducted at the lobby of Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, and on July 23, it was held at Republic Polytechnic.

Terror attacks at places of worship around the world

Exercise “Heartbeat” took place in Sultan Mosque due to the attacks on places of worship and religious institutions around the world this year.

In March 2019, there were two mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand.

A series of bombings also took place in Sri Lanka in April 2019.

Three of the attacks took place in churches.

Top photos from SPF.