Up to 60% off alcohol at Ubi warehouse & drive-through sale from Nov. 29 – Dec. 31, 2019

Cellarbration is back with their annual alcohol warehouse sale at Ubi.

Held from Nov. 29 – Dec. 31, 2019, the sale will see discounts of up to 60 per cent.

A wide variety of wine, beer, spirits, and whiskies will be sold at prices lower than supermarkets, duty-free stores, and most online retail stores.

Here’s what it will look like:

As well as the prices of some product highlights:

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut — S$55 (RRP S$105)

Heineken Beer Pint — S$58 (RRP S$84)

Corona Beer Pint – S$58 (RRP S$76)

Gilbeys Gin — S$39 (RRP S$51)

Chivas 12Yrs – S$53 (RRP S$69)

Gordon’s London Dry Gin — S$38 (RRP S$48)

Absolut Blue Vodka — S$39 (RRP S$54)

Grey Goose Original Vodka – S$59 (RPP S$85)

Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended — S$42 (RRP S$48)

Johnnie Walker Blue Label – S$199 (RRP S$249)

Baileys Irish Cream — S$34 (RRP S$45)

Amarula M Fruit Cream — S$29 (RRP S$42)

Windsor 17 Yo Sgl Malt — S$29 (RRP S$54)

Barefoot Refresh Moscato — S$10 (RRP S$24)

Morgan’s Bay Sauvignon Blanc — S$13 (RRP S$22)

Trapiche Oak Cask Cabernet — S$15 (RRP S$29)

Cellarbration is launching more than 100 new brands just for this warehouse sale, so customers can expect a large variety of products.

If you’d like to purchase some gifts for the festive season, keep a lookout for whisky gift sets, wine bundles, and cocktail sets at the new gift set area.

Drive-through for beer

If you’re only there for the beer, simply head down with your car for the drive-through experience.

Here’s the drive-through process:

1. Drive through the tentage area

2. Tell the staff your order

3. Staff will load the beer into your car boot

4. Make payment

Here are more sneaks of the beer on sale:

Free activities

Besides shopping, there are also a couple of free activities taking place at the sale.

1. Whisky, wine, and cocktail sampling

2. Mini Masterclass and workshop

These take place every weekend at the warehouse sale, and come at no cost to participants.

Slots are assigned on a first-come-first serve basis.

Participants will get to sample the wine/ whisky/ gin of the week and learn about the drink from an expert.

To attend, RSVP on their site.

Where and when to go

Date: November 29 to Dec. 31, 2019

Address:

361, Ubi Rd 3, Singapore 408664

Event hours:

Monday – Thursday, Sunday, 10am to 8pm

Friday and Saturday, 10am to 9pm

Cellarbration also has three retail stores, which you can visit here:

The Seletar Mall

33 Sengkang West Avenue, #01-48, Singapore 797653

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm, daily

Telephone: 67023725

Marina Square Shopping Mall

6 Raffles Boulevard, #03-216A, Singapore 039594

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Plaza Singapura

68 Orchard Rd, #B2-63, Singapore 238839

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Alternatively, you can check out their online shop here.

