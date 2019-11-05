M’sian husband & wife working for AirAsia share what it’s like to be an ‘airline couple’. It’s positive.

A Malaysian flight attendant, who is married to a fellow steward, recently took to Twitter to show the “real deal” behind her married life.

Advertisement

In a long Twitter thread uploaded on Nov. 27, Deann Harrisa shared that she has been together with her husband for two years, but they have only been married for nine months.

My husband and i work for AirAsia, as cabin crew la obviously. We’ve been together for 2 years and we’ve been married for 9 months. We’re expecting our first born, InsyaAllah January next year. Doakan i ok I nervous ni haha sempat pic.twitter.com/Nm8r1I72Co — deann harrisa (@deeharrisa) November 27, 2019

The couple both work as flight attendants for AirAsia and they are expecting a baby in January 2020.

Deann stated that many people assumed being an “airline couple” is all fun and glamorous.

But she was quick to dispute that stereotype, showing how difficult her marriage can be.

Tight schedule

Flying schedules are the main struggle that Deann and her husband face on a daily basis.

Their lives revolve around their it.

There are days when she would return home from a long flight only to have her husband leave for his flight instead.

“Once, we had clashing schedules for the entire week. We barely saw each other. We could only briefly see each other at work but it was only for a short while, just to hug and kiss. Once we return home, we were both too tired and ended up just sleeping instead of spending time together. We only get to spend time with each other if we have the same off-day.”

Advertisement

Deann admitted that her marriage was particularly challenging at the start because they needed to get used to the hectic lifestyle.

“We used to argue a lot but luckily, my husband is a very patient man.”

Despite how busy their lives can be, Deann explained that they had come up with some simple solutions to alleviate this pressure.

Sending and fetching each other

They have made a promise to always send and fetch each other to and from the airport.

“If I have a morning flight and I know that my husband will land in the morning too, I will get ready and go to the airport earlier just to wait for him. We will have breakfast together and then he will send me off.”

Deann said that this solution has been effective, allowing them to spend more time together.

“Sometimes, we will wait at the arrival hall with each other’s favourite drink. My husband loves Starbucks or Gong Cha. This has been a tradition in our relationship since we first got together.”

Advertisement

Flying together

Another solution that they came up with is to try to fly together as much as they can.

This means that they will swap flights with other cabin crew members when possible.

“When we fly together, our everyday routine is the same. And having the same schedule also means that we can get the same off-days. Of course, we know our limits when we are working. Although we are married, we still remain professional.”

No marriage is perfect

Deann ended her thread by reiterating that “no marriage is perfect”.

“Marriage requires a lot of effort from both parties. Your husband should not be doing more than you, and vice versa. You must always be on the same page.”

Positive reactions

As of the time of writing, the thread has over 7,500 retweets and over 13,000 likes.

Most of the comments were positive, with many amazed by the couple’s perseverance and wishing them luck for the future.

Translation: “Wishing you guys all the best. Hope you last forever.”

Advertisement

Translation: “I can’t imagine, congratulations for both of you. Take care sis.”

Translation: “I don’t know why I enjoyed reading this even though I’m not a cabin crew. I can see the constant effort that you guys give. Hope everything goes smoothly for you. And hope you’re forever happy. Salute.”

Translation: “Good thread. Opened my mind. And yes, people always see the good side. Hope both of you will always be happy.”

Translation: “Somehow I’ve been so amazed with both of you because you two get the best solution instead of arguing or getting divorced. Pray for the long-life marriage for you two. I’m also a wife who will study and only meet my husband during holidays.”

Nice.

Top photos via Deann Harrisa/Twitter.