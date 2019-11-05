fbpx

Mother of 5 who runs AMK hotpot place & does FB live-selling draws comparisons to S-hook zeh zeh

She came up with the recipe after watching loads of YouTube videos, and experimenting relentlessly.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 22, 11:09 am

Damn Worth It is a Facebook page that features F&B businesses that are, well, damn worth it.

Their latest profile feature is on the co-founder of 8889 Chicken Hot Pot, Shirli.

The hot pot place appears to be really well-regarded, with most of the community posts complimenting how tasty the dishes are.

Damn Worth it sat down with the co-founder of 8889 (the name is an amalgamation of Shirli and her husband’s birth years) to find out what makes it work so well.

Here’s the video.

In it they touched on the relatively cheap prices (S$18.90 for half a chicken, S$24.90 for the whole chicken) and their secret recipe.

Which, in keeping with the can-do nature of their bosses, was sourced from YouTube videos on chicken pot recipes, and perfected through trial-and-error to produce their own unique taste.

Also Shirli shared this secret tip on making delicious hand-made dumplings and meatballs:

Life hack.

You can visit their stall here.

Location: Coffeeshop at Blk 133 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3
Operation hours: 5pm-11pm, 10pm last order, closed on Wednesdays

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Shirli’s bubbly nature stole the show, with many praising her on-screen charisma, and affable nature.

With comparisons even being drawn to a real viral figure from last year.

And that comparison kinda holds water because Shirli too, does some Facebook live-selling.

And on top of all those hats, she still has to take care of 5 young children.

While it might seem quite overwhelming, Shirli, thankfully, has a secret parenting tip:

Great.

