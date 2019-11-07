fbpx

Back

7kg of rubbish, including underwear, found inside deer at Thai national park

Officials say that it likely died from a combination of gastrointestinal obstruction, as well as old age.

Jason Fan | November 26, 08:24 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

A wild deer was found dead on Nov. 25 at Khun Sathan National Park, in the northern Nan province of Thailand.

According to Bangkok Post, the stomach of the 200-kg adult deer contained 7kg of rubbish, including coffee and instant noodle packets, plastic bags, rubber gloves, handkerchiefs, underwear and plastic rope.

The deer was found dead with no external wounds

Coconuts reported that the animal, estimated to be 135cm tall, 230cm long and more than 10 years old, was found dead with no external wounds or cuts.

Image from Office of Conservation Area 13’s Facebook page.

It was only after the deer was dissected that the rubbish was found.

Image from Office of Conservation Area 13’s Facebook page.
Image from Office of Conservation Area 13’s Facebook page.

The male deer appeared thin, with some hair loss and deterioration of hoofs.

Officials say that it likely died from a combination of gastrointestinal obstruction, as well as old age.

Samples were taken from the animal to perform a toxicological examination, and the body was moved for further forensic examination to a veterinary research centre in Lampang province.

Related Stories

Malnourished Nara Park deer in Japan dies with 3.2kg of plastic in stomach

Microplastics found in stomachs of mackerel caught by Thai fishermen a concern

Top image from Office of Conservation Area 13’s Facebook page.

About Jason Fan

Jason dreams of visiting every country in the world and not dying in the process.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

13-year-old girl missing for 2 days, last seen at Buangkok Green

Police are appealing for information.

November 26, 08:09 pm

S'porean man, 61, took upskirt videos for 'sense of satisfaction' & 'challenge'

He would take videos up to four days a week with four or five victims a day.

November 26, 08:06 pm

Taiwan presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu's wife cancels campaigning trip to S'pore

Singapore's Foreign Ministry said 'foreign political activities' are not allowed in the country.

November 26, 07:10 pm

Tao Kae Noi launching Mala seaweed & bubble tea seaweed in S'pore

For all you seaweed lovers.

November 26, 07:04 pm

Sea Games 2019 takes teamwork to next level with 2 toilets in 1 cubicle

Never leave your teammate's behind, behind.

November 26, 07:01 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close