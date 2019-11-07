7kg of rubbish, including underwear, found inside deer at Thai national park
Officials say that it likely died from a combination of gastrointestinal obstruction, as well as old age.
Events
Upsurge
A wild deer was found dead on Nov. 25 at Khun Sathan National Park, in the northern Nan province of Thailand.
According to Bangkok Post, the stomach of the 200-kg adult deer contained 7kg of rubbish, including coffee and instant noodle packets, plastic bags, rubber gloves, handkerchiefs, underwear and plastic rope.
The deer was found dead with no external wounds
Coconuts reported that the animal, estimated to be 135cm tall, 230cm long and more than 10 years old, was found dead with no external wounds or cuts.
It was only after the deer was dissected that the rubbish was found.
The male deer appeared thin, with some hair loss and deterioration of hoofs.
Officials say that it likely died from a combination of gastrointestinal obstruction, as well as old age.
Samples were taken from the animal to perform a toxicological examination, and the body was moved for further forensic examination to a veterinary research centre in Lampang province.
Related Stories
Malnourished Nara Park deer in Japan dies with 3.2kg of plastic in stomach
Microplastics found in stomachs of mackerel caught by Thai fishermen a concern
Top image from Office of Conservation Area 13’s Facebook page.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.