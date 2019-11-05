Futuristic 5-room Tampines BTO looks like it was renovated in 2049

On Nov. 26, interior design firm Jesigns Interior Design shared one of their works on Facebook.

The theme of the renovation is ‘Futuristic X Unrivaled Design (Gold Edition)’ and it took eight weeks to complete.

The house is a five-room Build To Order (BTO) flat located at 610 Tampines North Drive.

The renovated house

Here’s a quick look at the living room:

There’s even a hidden storage behind one of the big mirrors.

This is what the dining area looks like:

Here’s the kitchen and bathroom:

Colourful & themed bedroom designs

The best part of the renovated house is probably the rooms.

The two kids’ bedrooms were designed and inspired by their own personal interests.

Hello Kitty and My Hero Academia:

And here’s the master bedroom:

There is even a small walkway near the room’s entrance.

It leads straight to the hidden wardrobe.

So cool.

A spokesman told Mothership that the renovation costs around S$60,000.

