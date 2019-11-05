fbpx

Futuristic 5-room Tampines BTO looks like it was renovated in 2049

Very nice.

Syahindah Ishak | November 30, 04:24 pm

On Nov. 26, interior design firm Jesigns Interior Design shared one of their works on Facebook.

The theme of the renovation is ‘Futuristic X Unrivaled Design (Gold Edition)’ and it took eight weeks to complete.

The house is a five-room Build To Order (BTO) flat located at 610 Tampines North Drive.

The renovated house

Here’s a quick look at the living room:

Image from Jesigns Interior Design.
Image from Jesigns Interior Design.
Image from Jesigns Interior Design.

There’s even a hidden storage behind one of the big mirrors.

Image from Jesigns Interior Design.
Image from Jesigns Interior Design.

This is what the dining area looks like:

Image from Jesigns Interior Design.

Here’s the kitchen and bathroom:

Image from Jesigns Interior Design.
Image from Jesigns Interior Design.
Image from Jesigns Interior Design.

Colourful & themed bedroom designs

The best part of the renovated house is probably the rooms.

The two kids’ bedrooms were designed and inspired by their own personal interests.

Hello Kitty and My Hero Academia:

Image from Jesigns Interior Design.
Image from Jesigns Interior Design.
Image from Jesigns Interior Design.
Image from Jesigns Interior Design.

And here’s the master bedroom:

Image from Jesigns Interior Design.
Image from Jesigns Interior Design.

There is even a small walkway near the room’s entrance.

Image from Jesigns Interior Design.

It leads straight to the hidden wardrobe.

Image from Jesigns Interior Design.
Image from Jesigns Interior Design.

So cool.

A spokesman told Mothership that the renovation costs around S$60,000.

Top photos from Jesigns Interior Design/FB.

