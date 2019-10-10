fbpx

Back

Teen, 17, robbed & raped 53-year-old ‘mamasan’ in Yishun HDB flat

His parents wrote a letter to the court to plead for leniency.

Julia Yeo | September 16, 04:51 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

A 17-year-old teen who conceived a revenge plot to rob and rape a 53-year-old “mamasan” after being blown off while soliciting prostitutes online, was convicted in court on Sep. 16, 2019.

Crime took place in Yishun flat

The defendant, Mendel See Li Quan, was arrested with 11 charges at the time of crime, including rape and robbery.

The incident took place on Oct. 2, 2017, between 10:05pm to 10:39pm, in a HDB unit in Yishun, according to Shinmin Daily News.

The victim was a 53-year-old “mamasan”, who is the equivalent of a female pimp, was unnamed.

Parents write letter to court pleading for leniency

According to the Shinmin Daily News report, See’s parents have written a 689-word letter in English to the court, in hopes of a lighter sentence for their son.

His parents said in the letter that they were “very furious” with their son’s actions, but they also blamed themselves for their failure at parenting.

The letter said that both parents were working in Malaysia, and had little time to spend with their son.

According to the letter, they didn’t even know that their son had fallen into bad company until it was too late, and it only hit them after their son was arrested by the police.

See’s parents lamented in their letter that they are willing to take their son’s place in jail, despite knowing that it was impossible.

They added that they’ve tried to spend time together as a family, ever since they bailed their son out.

Parents willing to take son’s place in jail

His parents wrote in the letter that their son has been reflective, and showed remorse, saying that he is “very sorry” and regretful towards the victim and his parents.

They hoped to support their son for his studies while he serves his time in prison, and help him turn over a new leaf when he returns to society eventually.

Top image via Wikipedia Commons

About Julia Yeo

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Ritter Sport 'Kaffeesplitter' chocolate recalled as it didn't declare it contains milk: S'pore Food Agency

The product label did not declare that the chocolate contained milk.

September 16, 05:06 pm

Lady draws flak for using PMA in MRT station, was actually delivering mooncakes to underprivileged

She apparently had an accident in 2016.

September 16, 04:50 pm

Group of M'sian lawyers, doctors & economists want to sue Indonesia for RM1 (S$0.33) over haze

The group also charged the Indonesian government with failing to take responsibility for the matter.

September 16, 04:14 pm

Man finds dead cockroaches in his PS4 & it's apparently, common

Shudders.

September 16, 03:19 pm

Kim Jong-Un invites Donald Trump to visit Pyongyang for summit

If Trump goes to Pyongyang, he'll be the first U.S. president to have done so.

September 16, 02:43 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close