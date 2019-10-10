Teen, 17, robbed & raped 53-year-old ‘mamasan’ in Yishun HDB flat

A 17-year-old teen who conceived a revenge plot to rob and rape a 53-year-old “mamasan” after being blown off while soliciting prostitutes online, was convicted in court on Sep. 16, 2019.

Crime took place in Yishun flat

The defendant, Mendel See Li Quan, was arrested with 11 charges at the time of crime, including rape and robbery.

The incident took place on Oct. 2, 2017, between 10:05pm to 10:39pm, in a HDB unit in Yishun, according to Shinmin Daily News.

The victim was a 53-year-old “mamasan”, who is the equivalent of a female pimp, was unnamed.

Parents write letter to court pleading for leniency

According to the Shinmin Daily News report, See’s parents have written a 689-word letter in English to the court, in hopes of a lighter sentence for their son.

His parents said in the letter that they were “very furious” with their son’s actions, but they also blamed themselves for their failure at parenting.

The letter said that both parents were working in Malaysia, and had little time to spend with their son.

According to the letter, they didn’t even know that their son had fallen into bad company until it was too late, and it only hit them after their son was arrested by the police.

See’s parents lamented in their letter that they are willing to take their son’s place in jail, despite knowing that it was impossible.

They added that they’ve tried to spend time together as a family, ever since they bailed their son out.

Parents willing to take son’s place in jail

His parents wrote in the letter that their son has been reflective, and showed remorse, saying that he is “very sorry” and regretful towards the victim and his parents.

They hoped to support their son for his studies while he serves his time in prison, and help him turn over a new leaf when he returns to society eventually.

Top image via Wikipedia Commons