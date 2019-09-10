fbpx

2 S’poreans arrested for growing cannabis in Yishun

A makeshift greenhouse had been erected for the cultivation of the plants.

Matthias Ang | September 10, 07:23 pm

A 44-year-old male and a 52-year-old female were arrested on September 9, for cultivating cannabis within a residential unit along Yishun Street 31.

Source: CNB and ICA

Unit contained a makeshift greenhouse for cannabis plants

According to a joint press release by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the two Singaporeans were arrested within a unit which contained, among other things, a makeshift greenhouse that had been erected for cultivating two pots of cannabis plants.

Source: CNB and ICA
Source: CNB and ICA

CNB officers also found glass apparatuses, printed and written instructions on the cultivation of cannabis plants, as well as various equipment.

Source: CNB and ICA

Detection of glass apparatuses at Singpost Centre led to their arrest

The press release further stated that the arrest of the two suspects followed the detection of glass apparatuses by ICA officers at the Parcel Post Section of SingPost Centre.

The glass apparatuses were suspected to be used for smoking drugs.

Maximum of 20 years’ prison for cultivating cannabis

Cannabis is classified as a Class A controlled drug under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act.

As such, the maximum penalty for the cultivation of cannabis is a jail term of 20 years, a fine of S$40,000, or both.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Top image from CNB and ICA

