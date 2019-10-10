S’pore’s Yip Pin Xiu clinches 2nd gold medal at World Para Swimming Championships

Two days after taking gold in the Women’s 100m backstroke S2, Yip Pin Xiu has won her second gold medal at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships.

This time it was in the Women’s 50m backstroke S2 held on Friday, Sep. 13 in London.

Yip finished with a time of 1:04.43, official results posted to the Championship’s website showed.

This timing is just 0.25 seconds shy of her season’s best, according to CNA.

In second place was Italy’s Angela Procida (1:13.98) followed by Canada’s Aly Van Wyck-Smart (1:17.43).

Second gold of the championship

Yip had finished first in the women’s 100m backstroke S2 race earlier in the week on Wednesday.

She was quoted by The Straits Times as saying:

“It feels awesome. Being a double-world champion makes me really happy. It’s been nine years since I won my last World Championship title, so it’s really been a bonus (to come here and win two medals). I have very happy memories of my time here, two races, two golds, I can’t really ask for more, it’s been great.”

The swimming champion currently holds the world record for both the Women’s 50m backstroke S2 and 100m backstroke S2.

According to ST, Yip was reclassified from an S3 swimmer to S2 in 2015 due to her muscular dystrophy — a condition that leads to the progressive weakening of the muscles.

Lower numbered classifications indicate a more severe condition.

Top image from Yip Pin Xiu’s Instagram and Mark Chay via Team Singapore’s Facebook page