Yip Pin Xiu, NMP & S’porean swim heroine, strikes gold at 2019 World Para Championships

Nine years since her last gold medal, she's done it again!

Sulaiman Daud | September 12, 07:56 pm

Yip Pin Xiu has done it yet again.

The Paralympic world champion swimmer bagged yet another gold medal at the World Para Swimming Championships in London, UK on Wednesday, Sep. 11 (London time).

This was her second at the event, the first being nine years ago.

Thumping victory

Yip triumphed in the Women’s 100m backstroke S2 final, beating Aly van Wyck-Smart of Canada and Angela Procida of Italy.

The Nominated Member of Parliament took an early lead and never let up.

Screen shot from World Para Swimming Championships.
Screen shot from World Para Swimming Championships.

In fact, she finished so far ahead of the rest, the real drama came down to the battle for the silver medal.

Screen shot from World Para Swimming Championships.

Yip achieved a time of 2:18:61, more than 20 seconds ahead of van Wyck-Smart.

According to the Straits Times, this is Yip’s first gold at the event since the 2010 edition held in the Netherlands, where she came up tops in the 50m freestyle S3 event.

Due to Yip’s muscular dystrophy, which leads to a weakening of the muscles, she was moved from the S3 to the S2 category in 2015.

According to World Para Swimming: “There are 10 different sport classes for athletes with physical impairment, numbered 1-10. The lower the number, the more severe the activity limitation.”

Screen shot from World Para Swimming Championships.

Watch it yourself

You can watch her spectacular swim via the Facebook video below.

Her event starts at around the 14-minute mark, with the medal presentation ceremony at around the 47-minute mark.

Yip will be competing in one more event, the 50m backstroke, on Friday (London time). All the best!!

Top image by Mark Chay, via Team Singapore Facebook page

