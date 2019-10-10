fbpx

Back

WP’s Pritam Singh & Sylvia Lim continue weekend outreach despite haze

Haze not stopping the Hammers.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 15, 08:25 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

While many Singaporeans might have cancelled outdoor plans this weekend, the Workers’ Party’s (WP) leaders continued their outreach efforts at various parts of Singapore.

Spotted in Kaki Bukit, Tampines & Japanese Cemetery Park

In a Facebook post on Sep. 15, WP chief Pritam Singh shared his encounter with a regular group from 3/1982 Infantry Officers Cadet Course at a hawker centre in Kaki Bukit.

The group usually exercises at East Coat Park before having breakfast in Kaki Bukit

He noticed a smaller turnout than usual due to haze.

Pritam also visited Tampines Central, which is part of Tampines GRC.

It appears that it is not Pritam’s first time visiting Tampines as he met “some familiar faces” and “new friends”.

Pritam also thanked Singaporeans who took time to speak to WP members.

Besides Pritam, WP Chairman Sylvia Lim and NCMP Leon Perera were doing their walks in Hougang on Saturday (Sep. 14) despite worsening air quality in the afternoon.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index hit above 100 for the first time on Saturday since the return of haze in September.

Haze back with a vengeance in S’pore on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019

Looking cheery, the group took a welfie at the Japanese Cemetery Park, a heritage site in the area:

On a netizen’s question on whether the souls will be voting for Lim, she quipped that she’s “not sure of their citizenship status”.

Top photo collage from Pritam Singh’s Facebook & Sylvia Lim’s Instagram

 

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

MOE may close schools only when 24h PSI expected to hit above 300 the next day

Nope, September holiday is not extending.

September 15, 06:08 pm

From 2nd-class citizens having lessons in corridors to SAP school, St Nicholas Girls' School has come far

Their story is told in a moving documentary film by one of the school's alumna.

September 15, 05:22 pm

NEA explains why poor visibility & burning smell are not necessarily good indicators of PSI levels

Now you know.

September 15, 04:43 pm

Yale president to ask Yale-NUS College ex-president to conduct fact-finding on course cancellation

Yale President Peter Salovey expressed his concern about the cancellation of the programme to the president of NUS.

September 15, 03:51 pm

S'pore would've looked gorgeous with mass blooms of pretty flowers in Sep. if not for haze

Trees and plants are unfazzled by the haze.

September 15, 03:46 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close