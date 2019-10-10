WP’s Pritam Singh & Sylvia Lim continue weekend outreach despite haze

While many Singaporeans might have cancelled outdoor plans this weekend, the Workers’ Party’s (WP) leaders continued their outreach efforts at various parts of Singapore.

Advertisement

Spotted in Kaki Bukit, Tampines & Japanese Cemetery Park

In a Facebook post on Sep. 15, WP chief Pritam Singh shared his encounter with a regular group from 3/1982 Infantry Officers Cadet Course at a hawker centre in Kaki Bukit.

The group usually exercises at East Coat Park before having breakfast in Kaki Bukit

He noticed a smaller turnout than usual due to haze.

Pritam also visited Tampines Central, which is part of Tampines GRC.

It appears that it is not Pritam’s first time visiting Tampines as he met “some familiar faces” and “new friends”.

Pritam also thanked Singaporeans who took time to speak to WP members.

Advertisement

Besides Pritam, WP Chairman Sylvia Lim and NCMP Leon Perera were doing their walks in Hougang on Saturday (Sep. 14) despite worsening air quality in the afternoon.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index hit above 100 for the first time on Saturday since the return of haze in September.

Looking cheery, the group took a welfie at the Japanese Cemetery Park, a heritage site in the area:

On a netizen’s question on whether the souls will be voting for Lim, she quipped that she’s “not sure of their citizenship status”.

Advertisement

Top photo collage from Pritam Singh’s Facebook & Sylvia Lim’s Instagram