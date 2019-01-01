fbpx

Driving licence of woman who drove Mercedes against traffic at Chinatown suspended

Zhangxin Zheng |Ashley Tan | September 9, 06:50 pm

A 32-year-old female driver was caught driving against the traffic at Chinatown.

In a video circulated online since Sep. 8, the woman brazenly got off the car to hit and cuss a passer-by.

Utterly bizarre video of woman driving Mercedes against traffic in Chinatown after cussing at passerby

Driving licence suspended

The police updated on Monday (Sep. 9) that the woman’s driving licence has been suspended.

The police said that they were alerted on Friday (Sep. 6) at 10.24pm to a case of dangerous driving at Upper Cross Street, in the direction of South Bridge Road.

No injuries were reported.

The 32-year-old is now arrested. She is currently assisting the police with investigations.

According to Road Traffic Act, any person who drives on a road recklessly, either at a speed or in a manner that is deemed dangerous to the public, may face up to S$5,000 fine and/or up to 12 months of imprisonment.

For second time or subsequent offences, offenders may face up to S$10,000 and/or up to two years of imprisonment.

