Woman, 37, cheats shop of 8 Rolex watches worth S$398,000, uses man’s credit card to pay S$124,000 Thai disco bill

A 37-year-old woman pleaded guilty to five counts of cheating on Sept. 2, 2019, while another 11 charges will be taken into consideration during her sentencing on Sept. 9.

The various infractions were carried out on three unsuspecting subjects since June 2018.

Made off with eight Rolex watches and pawned them

In July 2018, Alina Chan Shu Lin tricked a jeweller out of eight Rolex watches, according to Yahoo.

Chan had ordered the eight watches from Emperor Watch and Jewellery, located at Hilton Shopping Gallery.

She lied to the shop employee by claiming that she was purchasing the watches for an unidentified third party, who was an existing customer of the shop.

It is uncertain how Chan knew this person.

The Rolex watches reportedly cost between S$19,354 to S$112,025, and in total, were worth S$398,071.

Payment for the watches were to be made via credit.

Once the watches were delivered to Chan, however, she pawned them off at various pawn shops for S$245,500.

She then reportedly used the proceeds to pay off existing debts and other expenses.

Although the watches have since been recovered, Chan has not repaid the pawn shops.

Used another man’s credit card to pay her own bills

In September 2018, Chan was given a Mastercard Premier credit card by a man who was not identified.

The credit card belonged to the man.

The man had entrusted the credit card to Chan, believing that she was helping him to buy luggage.

Instead, Chan visited Club Armani V6 Disco, a Thai disco located at Jalan Sultan, which she was reportedly a frequent patron.

There, Chan used the man’s card to pay for her outstanding bill of S$123,900 she had owed the nightclub.

The payment was processed on Sept. 13 last year, reported Today.

Cheated boss six times

Between June and August 2018, Chan managed to cheat her boss of a total of S$249,200.

At the time, Chan was working in Royal Insignia, a company which creates bespoke medals and jewellery.

The woman lied to her managing director that a client had to apply for loans, and as such, made off with money on six occasions.

Chan has yet to recompense the cardholder or her boss from Royal Insignia.

For cheating, Chan could be jailed up to three years, or fined, or both.

For cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, she could be jailed for up to 10 years, or fined, or both.

Top photo from Pixabay and Club V6 Armani / FB