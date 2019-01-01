fbpx

Back

Woman, 37, cheats shop of 8 Rolex watches worth S$398,000, uses man’s credit card to pay S$124,000 Thai disco bill

Ballsy.

Ashley Tan | September 2, 06:45 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

A 37-year-old woman pleaded guilty to five counts of cheating on Sept. 2, 2019, while another 11 charges will be taken into consideration during her sentencing on Sept. 9.

The various infractions were carried out on three unsuspecting subjects since June 2018.

Made off with eight Rolex watches and pawned them

In July 2018, Alina Chan Shu Lin tricked a jeweller out of eight Rolex watches, according to Yahoo.

Chan had ordered the eight watches from Emperor Watch and Jewellery, located at Hilton Shopping Gallery.

She lied to the shop employee by claiming that she was purchasing the watches for an unidentified third party, who was an existing customer of the shop.

It is uncertain how Chan knew this person.

The Rolex watches reportedly cost between S$19,354 to S$112,025, and in total, were worth S$398,071.

Payment for the watches were to be made via credit.

Once the watches were delivered to Chan, however, she pawned them off at various pawn shops for S$245,500.

She then reportedly used the proceeds to pay off existing debts and other expenses.

Although the watches have since been recovered, Chan has not repaid the pawn shops.

Used another man’s credit card to pay her own bills

In September 2018, Chan was given a Mastercard Premier credit card by a man who was not identified.

The credit card belonged to the man.

The man had entrusted the credit card to Chan, believing that she was helping him to buy luggage.

Instead, Chan visited Club Armani V6 Disco, a Thai disco located at Jalan Sultan, which she was reportedly a frequent patron.

There, Chan used the man’s card to pay for her outstanding bill of S$123,900 she had owed the nightclub.

The payment was processed on Sept. 13 last year, reported Today.

Cheated boss six times

Between June and August 2018, Chan managed to cheat her boss of a total of S$249,200.

At the time, Chan was working in Royal Insignia, a company which creates bespoke medals and jewellery.

The woman lied to her managing director that a client had to apply for loans, and as such, made off with money on six occasions.

Chan has yet to recompense the cardholder or her boss from Royal Insignia.

For cheating, Chan could be jailed up to three years, or fined, or both.

For cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, she could be jailed for up to 10 years, or fined, or both.

Top photo from Pixabay and Club V6 Armani / FB

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Hong Kong MTR system still operating after train stations trashed by protesters

Almost half of the railway stations islandwide were damaged in two days.

September 2, 06:46 pm

Protesters in Hong Kong throw rocks & rods onto train tracks

This caused one line to be suspended.

September 2, 06:28 pm

Mother Tongue-exempted students at PSLE will be assigned lowest 3 grades for subject under new scoring system

The range of grades accounts for the fact that the vast majority of students take MTL at either the Standard or Foundation levels.

September 2, 05:56 pm

S'pore guy, approx. 8/10, makes PowerPoint slides for Tinder, includes review from cat

Big wow.

September 2, 05:46 pm

PMD riding now banned at void decks in PAP Town Councils, offenders will be fined up to S$5,000

Take note.

September 2, 05:04 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close