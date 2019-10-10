White Rabbit pop-up store coming to S’pore in Oct. 2019 with milk tea & merchandise
A White Rabbit pop-up shop is coming to Singapore.
Milk tea and merchandise
A Facebook page for the pop-up was set up on Sep. 13, 2019.
On Sep.18, the page announced that a White Rabbit Milk Drink Specialty Shop will be set up at the Singapore Conference Hall, at 7 Shenton Way.
Here it is.
The post said that the pop-up will be in October 2019.
Customers can try the White Rabbit milk drinks and buy other merchandise such as White Rabbit perfume, bags, lotions and shampoos.
In response to Mothership‘s queries, a Singapore Conference Hall representative said that their tenant, Farmers and Chefs, will be holding this pop-up event beside their cafe.
Pop-up in China saw four-hour queues
Previously, a similar pop-up in China in June saw a four-hour queue for the special drinks.
Disappointed customers told local media that the milk tea drinks didn’t taste much like the White Rabbit candy’s signature milky taste.
Scalpers were also re-selling cups of White Rabbit drinks for four to five times the original price.
White Rabbit candy bubble tea & merchandise pop-up in China sees 4-hour queue
Whether this will deter Singaporeans from queuing, however, remains to be seen.
White Rabbit bubble tea that might just taste like the real thing available at Northpoint from S$3.90
Top image via White Rabbit Singapore’s Facebook page
