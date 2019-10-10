fbpx

Back

White Rabbit pop-up store coming to S’pore in Oct. 2019 with milk tea & merchandise

Is this the real life?

Guan Zhen Tan | September 20, 04:07 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

A White Rabbit pop-up shop is coming to Singapore.

Milk tea and merchandise

A Facebook page for the pop-up was set up on Sep. 13, 2019.

On Sep.18, the page announced that a White Rabbit Milk Drink Specialty Shop will be set up at the Singapore Conference Hall, at 7 Shenton Way.

Here it is.

The post said that the pop-up will be in October 2019.

Customers can try the White Rabbit milk drinks and buy other merchandise such as White Rabbit perfume, bags, lotions and shampoos.

In response to Mothership‘s queries, a Singapore Conference Hall representative said that their tenant, Farmers and Chefs, will be holding this pop-up event beside their cafe.

Pop-up in China saw four-hour queues

Previously, a similar pop-up in China in June saw a four-hour queue for the special drinks.

Disappointed customers told local media that the milk tea drinks didn’t taste much like the White Rabbit candy’s signature milky taste.

Scalpers were also re-selling cups of White Rabbit drinks for four to five times the original price.

White Rabbit candy bubble tea & merchandise pop-up in China sees 4-hour queue

Whether this will deter Singaporeans from queuing, however, remains to be seen.

Related story

White Rabbit bubble tea that might just taste like the real thing available at Northpoint from S$3.90

Top image via White Rabbit Singapore’s Facebook page

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen misses a time when the McDonald's at White Sands had two floors. If not listening to visual kei bands and doodling, she's probably thinking about how Ra is rowing his sun boat into the darkness of the night.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Woman finds cash left behind in Tampines OCBC ATM, posts on Facebook she is returning it to bank

She retrieved the cash in a moment of anxiousness.

September 20, 04:50 pm

Man who pre-ordered iPhone 11 jumps to first in queue at Apple Orchard, ahead of hundreds who waited overnight

The customers trooped in in a single file when the store opened.

September 20, 03:48 pm

S'poreans without VEP by Oct. 1, 2019 can use confirmation slip to enter JB without getting fined

The registration process was filled with problems.

September 20, 03:17 pm

Man ruthlessly slaps his dog with slipper in Pasir Ris

He shouldn't have a dog.

September 20, 02:58 pm

Mahathir: I don't know why Jokowi has not accepted M'sia's help to fight haze

Meanwhile, Jokowi has insisted that Indonesia is doing all it can.

September 20, 02:31 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close