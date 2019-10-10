fbpx

Back

Pig & cow DNA found in White Rabbit candy, M’sian Deputy Minister claims

Not halal.

Sulaiman Daud | September 13, 01:52 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

Bad news for Malaysian fans of White Rabbit Creamy Candy: The popular milk sweets may be haram.

According to the Rakyat Post, Fuziah Salleh, deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Islamic Affairs released a statement to TV Al Hijrah on Sep. 12 announcing White Rabbit Creamy Candy non-halal.

TV Al Hijrah is a state-owned Islamic television channel in Malaysia.

Tests conducted by Malaysian authorities

Fuziah said that the Department of Chemistry Malaysia conducted tests on samples of the candy, after rumours spread on social media that White Rabbit products were not halal.

JAKIM, the agency responsible for Muslim affairs in Malaysia, made the request.

The tests were conducted, and traces of pig and cow DNA were detected in the samples.

Fuziah said: “Inilah dapat daripada Department Kimia Malaysia bahawa DNA babi and DNA lembu ini yang kita analisa akan itu, dia didapati positif. ((The report) we received from the Department of Chemistry Malaysia about the pig and cow DNA that we analysed was positive.)”

You can see the video below:

Brunei also said the same

In May earlier this year, Brunei’s Ministry of Religious Affairs claimed that pork protein was used to make the candy.

Following this, Sarawak’s own Islamic religious department stated they would conduct their own tests.

On Sep. 8, Fuziah said that the company that imported White Rabbit sweets into Malaysia had not submitted an application for halal certification.

According to the Malay Mail, she said: “I see this issue causing Muslims to be in dilemma and uncertainties.”

In 2013, MUIS’s official Twitter account stated that since White Rabbit sweets were not manufactured locally, they are not certified halal by MUIS.

Related stories:

White Rabbit bubble tea now available in M’sia

White Rabbit-flavoured ice cream on sale in American creamery

S’pore bakery selling White Rabbit cake made with real candy for S$12

White Rabbit shower cream, body lotion & more available on Tmall

White Rabbit candy bubble tea & merchandise pop-up in China sees 4-hour queue

White Rabbit bubble tea that might just taste like the real thing available at Northpoint from S$3.90

Top image from White Rabbit Creamy Candy and JAKIM’s Facebook pages.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore teacher shares what it's like to spend 6 years teaching inmates in prison

She encounters students of all ages.

September 13, 01:16 pm

Disney animation exhibition at ArtScience Museum from Oct. 26, 2019 - March 29, 2020

Magic come to life.

September 13, 12:23 pm

Woman, 53, fractured skull & required 30 stitches after PMD rider startled her

She still suffers from frequent headaches and tires easily.

September 13, 12:17 pm

Child model Ella Gross, 11, uses products worth hundreds of dollars for skincare routine

Even adults can't match up to this level.

September 13, 11:42 am

Struggling sea turtle entangled in discarded fishing nets freed by M'sia firefighters

Poor turt.

September 13, 10:35 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close