Pig & cow DNA found in White Rabbit candy, M’sian Deputy Minister claims

Bad news for Malaysian fans of White Rabbit Creamy Candy: The popular milk sweets may be haram.

According to the Rakyat Post, Fuziah Salleh, deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Islamic Affairs released a statement to TV Al Hijrah on Sep. 12 announcing White Rabbit Creamy Candy non-halal.

TV Al Hijrah is a state-owned Islamic television channel in Malaysia.

Tests conducted by Malaysian authorities

Fuziah said that the Department of Chemistry Malaysia conducted tests on samples of the candy, after rumours spread on social media that White Rabbit products were not halal.

JAKIM, the agency responsible for Muslim affairs in Malaysia, made the request.

The tests were conducted, and traces of pig and cow DNA were detected in the samples.

Fuziah said: “Inilah dapat daripada Department Kimia Malaysia bahawa DNA babi and DNA lembu ini yang kita analisa akan itu, dia didapati positif. ((The report) we received from the Department of Chemistry Malaysia about the pig and cow DNA that we analysed was positive.)”

You can see the video below:

Brunei also said the same

In May earlier this year, Brunei’s Ministry of Religious Affairs claimed that pork protein was used to make the candy.

Following this, Sarawak’s own Islamic religious department stated they would conduct their own tests.

On Sep. 8, Fuziah said that the company that imported White Rabbit sweets into Malaysia had not submitted an application for halal certification.

According to the Malay Mail, she said: “I see this issue causing Muslims to be in dilemma and uncertainties.”

In 2013, MUIS’s official Twitter account stated that since White Rabbit sweets were not manufactured locally, they are not certified halal by MUIS.

@Chuckyrah Salam sis, White Rabbit sweets are not locally manufactured, hence they are not Muis Halal certiifed. Do check with the.. — halalSG (@halalSG) April 11, 2013

Top image from White Rabbit Creamy Candy and JAKIM’s Facebook pages.