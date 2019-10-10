fbpx

Photos of elderly wheelchair user putting leg up against MRT pole make news in S’pore

Commenters were split.

Mandy How | September 21, 01:35 pm

Singaporeans are generally merciless (online) when it comes to inconsiderate behaviour on public transport.

Facebook user calls out other passengers, allegedly in Yishun bus, for not giving seat to woman feeding baby

New sign in SMRT buses informs passengers not to rest legs on bus seats

Woman blocks bus 43 outside MacPherson MRT, repeatedly scolds bus driver

A recent set of photos, however, generated more debate than usual. So much so that it made it to 8world News.

An elderly wheelchair-user was photographed lifting his bare legs and resting them against a MRT pole — a pole that most commuters would be holding on to if they were standing in the spot.

The post was first uploaded to Facebook page All Singapore Stuff, where it gathered more than 500 shares and 350 comments in one day.

In case you can’t see:

Photo via All Singapore Stuff/Facebook
Photo via All Singapore Stuff/Facebook
Photo via All Singapore Stuff/Facebook

Split reactions

In response to the post, some Facebook users felt that the elderly man was being inconsiderate.

Note: We believe Raymond means diseased.

Others, however, tried to be more understanding, and thought that the wheelchair user might be having some difficulties with his leg.

One commenter felt that others were imposing their judgement too quickly.

While others felt that it was not a big deal, as it would not affect subsequent commuters much.

Ah well.

Top image via All Singapore Stuff/Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

