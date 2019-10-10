Up to 50% discount at VivoCity Candylicious sale

Candylicious at basement one of VivoCity is reportedly having a clearance sale.

The store sells candy and chocolates from various international brands, as it has been a mainstay in the mall.

If you have not been there in a while, here’s a good time to head on over.

The outlet has been running a removal sale since August:

Sweets and chocolates are sold at discounted prices of up to 50 percent.

Here’s what you can expect:

Snicker bars at two for S$2

Ritter Sport chocolates at two for S$3

1 for 1 Ferrero Rocher chocolates

M&Ms chocolates at three for S$5

Other items on discount include Meiji gummies, Lotte perero sticks, Kinder Bueno chocolates, Kit Kat chocolates and more.

Do note that the discounts are only available at VivoCity branch and while stocks last.

Top photo from Candylicious Facebook