Trump nominates S’pore ambassador, a post left vacant since early 2017

No ambassador in Singapore for a while now.

Belmont Lay | September 22, 04:19 am

United States President Donald Trump will be sending an ambassador to Singapore, after all — if his choice pick gets approved, eventually.

He has announced his intended candidate, Barbera Hale Thornhill, for the post of US ambassador to Singapore.

The post has been vacant since 2017.

The nominee is the president of Impact Design, an interior design firm in Los Angeles.

Vacant post

The appointment of ambassadors must be confirmed by the US Senate.

The process involves extensive checks, a hearing and a vote.

The post has been vacant since Kirk Wagar left the post in early 2017.

Wagar left prior to Trump’s inauguration.

Wagar was appointed by Barack Obama, Trump’s predecessor.

Previous nomination stalled

Former US Deputy Security Adviser KT McFarland was nominated for the post in May 2017 and had testified to the Senate in July 2017. 

But her nomination stalled.

This was due to concerns about her testimony to Congress over communications with Russia.

The Trump administration re-submitted her nomination in January 2018.

But she asked to have the nomination withdrawn the following month after it stalled in the Senate.

Rafik Mansour currently serves as the embassy’s Charge d’Affaires.

Thornhill’s credentials

Thornhill does not appear to have any prior political experience.

The White House said: “Ms Thornhill’s extensive philanthropic work has addressed the needs of children affected by poverty, abuse and neglect, especially as secretary of the board of the Children’s Institute of Los Angeles.”

The announcement of her nomination also said Thornhill has promoted literacy, technology and cultural programmes through the Library Foundation of Los Angeles, as a board member of the West Los Angeles County Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and as a leader of the National Children’s Chorus of Los Angeles and New York.

The White house added that she is a member of the Getty Research Institute Council, the Getty Paintings Council, the World Affairs Council, and the Pacific Council on International Policy.

Thornhill attended the University of California at Los Angeles, George Washington University and North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Top photos via Getty & Children’s Institute website

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

