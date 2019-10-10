Tributes by friends & industry peers pour in for late Lee Eng Su, Coconut Club co-founder

Lee Eng Su, the 40-year-old co-founder of Nasi Lemak restaurant The Coconut Club, passed away on Sep. 12, 2019.

Since his sudden passing, friends and industry peers have written touching tributes looking back on Lee’s life, as a testament to the difference he made to the people around him.

Admirable qualities

KF Seetoh of Makansutra spoke of Lee’s tenacity when it came to improving his dish.

The chef constantly accepted feedback from customers to make it exceptional.

Another of Lee’s friend described him passionate and successful, yet humble.

Full of dreams and ideas, Lee had once spoken to her of his vision of elevating the Nasi Lemak to the next level.

Lee also believed in treating his staff well and reportedly paid them above industry average.

You can read her full post here.

Concerned with waste

Another friend of Lee’s is Robin Rheaume, a member of Facebook group Journey to Zero Waste Life in Singapore.

Lee had reached out to Rheaume about a year ago, as the chef was concerned about the amount of waste his restaurant was generating.

The Coconut Club eventually implemented a number of Rheaume’s suggestions, and even considering repurposing coconut waste.

Rheaume added that Lee was a “role model” who cared about his customers, his staff, and the planet.

Rheaume’s post is here.

Yet another tribute from Lee’s friend extolled how the restauranteur taught his staff all the recipes, and looked out for them at the expense of himself.

Lee also never once bragged about his achievements or qualifications.

Even customers who did not know Lee personally had good things to say about him and his food.

Opened in 2016

The Coconut Club opened in 2016.

Just two years later, it picked up a Bib Gourmand award.

It became well-known after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hosted Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the restaurant shortly after its opening.

The Coconut Club re-opens on Sep. 17, after it was closed from Sep. 13 to 16.

Top image via Kf Seetoh/Facebook and @rittopotato on Instagram