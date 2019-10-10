Tributes by friends & industry peers pour in for late Lee Eng Su, Coconut Club co-founder
Many described him as a driven yet humble man who genuinely cared for his staff.
Lee Eng Su, the 40-year-old co-founder of Nasi Lemak restaurant The Coconut Club, passed away on Sep. 12, 2019.
Since his sudden passing, friends and industry peers have written touching tributes looking back on Lee’s life, as a testament to the difference he made to the people around him.
Admirable qualities
KF Seetoh of Makansutra spoke of Lee’s tenacity when it came to improving his dish.
The chef constantly accepted feedback from customers to make it exceptional.
Another of Lee’s friend described him passionate and successful, yet humble.
Full of dreams and ideas, Lee had once spoken to her of his vision of elevating the Nasi Lemak to the next level.
Lee also believed in treating his staff well and reportedly paid them above industry average.
Concerned with waste
Another friend of Lee’s is Robin Rheaume, a member of Facebook group Journey to Zero Waste Life in Singapore.
Lee had reached out to Rheaume about a year ago, as the chef was concerned about the amount of waste his restaurant was generating.
The Coconut Club eventually implemented a number of Rheaume’s suggestions, and even considering repurposing coconut waste.
Rheaume added that Lee was a “role model” who cared about his customers, his staff, and the planet.
Yet another tribute from Lee’s friend extolled how the restauranteur taught his staff all the recipes, and looked out for them at the expense of himself.
Lee also never once bragged about his achievements or qualifications.
Hey Eng Su. I know you’re not comfortable with tooting your own horn, but goddammit your legacy is just too important. . You’ve never been one to live by anyone else’s rules. Well, except for when @cookingissues had that one rule about always wearing goggles when working with liquid nitrogen. It’s okay, that rule didn’t end up sticking around too long after we graduated. Whether it was being a chef in Israel for a few years or charging people 12 bucks for a 3 dollar hawker stand staple, you really didn’t care what other people thought. You just went for it. . On the outside it didn’t seem like you actually cared about anything at all , but as we all know for folks in our industry, the real danger is caring too much. When I visited you in Singapore a year and a half ago, I thought you were just making some fancy, delicious nasi lemak in your restaurant and just having fun doing it. . But then you told me about your staff. How you paid them above market wages. How you gave them all your recipes and taught them how to cook so that they could one day have their own place. How you were learning to be more patient with them and the struggles that come along with that. How you carried their burdens for them, even at cost to yourself. How you saw this as a way forward not just for your community but your whole country to move beyond just hawker centres or the ultra-luxe Michelin experience. You saw the future in a plate of chicken and rice. . But you never took any of the credit. Can’t even brag about how you got to cook the World’s 50 Best launch party and feed Massimo Bottura and Joan Roca your fried chicken and coconut rice. The @thecoconutclubsg barely has any photos of you. Maybe you’re just shy. But I’m pretty sure it’s cause you always put the team first. You were working toward something bigger than yourself. . Thanks for fighting everyday to make our industry a more just place to work in. I’m sorry we didn’t get to do a SG/USA BBQ collab. I’m sure your fried chicken would definitely have been better than mine. . I hope they have plenty of whiskey waiting for you. God help them if they don’t. We’ll be missing you like crazy back here. . Get some rest, lah.
Even customers who did not know Lee personally had good things to say about him and his food.
Opened in 2016
The Coconut Club opened in 2016.
Just two years later, it picked up a Bib Gourmand award.
It became well-known after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hosted Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the restaurant shortly after its opening.
The Coconut Club re-opens on Sep. 17, after it was closed from Sep. 13 to 16.
