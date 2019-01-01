fbpx

Back

The Online Citizen editor served lawyer’s letters from Davinder Singh Chambers LLC representing PM Lee

TOC editor Terry Xu, said: 'It has begun. :)'

Sulaiman Daud | September 5, 06:17 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

Terry Xu, chief editor of The Online Citizen (TOC), has been served a Writ of Summons along with a Statement of Claim by Davinder Singh Chambers LLC.

The law firm is acting on behalf of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

According to a Facebook post by TOC on Sept. 5, the Writ was served on Xu at his house in the afternoon.

The statement of claim, according to TOC’s post, said:

“The statement of claim finds fault with an article published on TOC, “PM Lee’s wife, Ho Ching weirdly shares article on cutting ties with family members”, stating that the article contained statements that are false and baseless and were calculated to disparage and impugn PM Lee as well as his office as the Prime Minister.”

Xu has eight days to enter an appearance to defend the claim.

According to a photo of the document shared by TOC, the pre-trial conference hearing is set for the morning of Oct. 15.

You can see the post below:

Xu shared this post on his own Facebook page, with the caption, “It has begun. =)”

TOC was asked to take down article

TOC was asked by PM Lee’s press secretary in a letter on Sept. 1 to take down an article containing allegedly defamatory statements about the prime minister.

TOC was also asked to publish an apology by Sept. 4.

However, TOC refused.

Davinder Singh’s involvement

Senior Counsel Davinder Singh could once again represent PM Lee, as he previously did so in 2015 in the defamation lawsuit against blogger Roy Ngerng.

Singh is also representing PM Lee in a defamation lawsuit against local blogger Leong Sze Hian.

Singh, considered one of Singapore’s top lawyers, has started his own firm.

Singh’s previous firm, Drew & Napier, announced his departure in January 2019.

PM Lee’s NRIC number censored

TOC’s Facebook post took the liberty of redacting PM Lee’s NRIC number.

Previously, Ngerng revealed PM Lee’s NRIC number online, after the blogger uploaded the hard copy application to set aside the summary judgment for his defamation case onto his blog without redacting any details.

Thanks to blogger Roy Ngerng, the whole world now knows PM Lee Hsien Loong’s NRIC number

Illegal for non-public sector organisations to copy or hold your NRIC from Sept. 1, 2019

Read more about the latest TOC saga here:

The Online Citizen editor refuses to take down article on PM Lee’s siblings, citing ‘love for S’pore’

Allegedly defamatory article by The Online Citizen 404-ed after PM Lee ‘asks’ for it to be removed

PM Lee asks TOC editor to remove allegedly defamatory article & issue apology within 3 days

Top image from TOC and Terry Xu’s Facebook pages.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sia man shares heartfelt story of caring for wife with depression in viral FB post

An ongoing battle.

September 5, 06:24 pm

S'porean buddies bike from Ang Mo Kio to 'New Asgard' in Scotland in 6-month challenge

Tough. But rewarding.

September 5, 05:46 pm

M'sia-born Adele Lim quits Crazy Rich Asians sequel after being offered 1/8th co-writer's salary

She'd rather walk.

September 5, 05:08 pm

2 S'poreans feared dead in California diving boat fire

MFA is in contact with their next of kin.

September 5, 04:22 pm

More gay sex videos released in M'sia, Anwar denies being involved

More videos and more denials.

September 5, 04:09 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close