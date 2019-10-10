S’pore dad complains about wet tissue in dessert, CCTV footage shows him dropping it in
Ownself own ownself.
One family in Singapore recently claimed to have found a piece of wet tissue in the dessert they ordered at a hawker centre, according to Stomp
Found tissue in red bean soup
According to a woman known only as Adeline, her father reportedly ordered three bowls of dessert at Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre.
They then apparently discovered a piece of wet tissue in the red bean soup.
The father took the bowl back to the stall and requested another bowl of dessert.
According to the daughter, the stall attendant allegedly gave her dad his money back and then “shooed him away”.
It is unclear when exactly this incident took place.
Checked CCTV footage
Subsequently, the dessert stall operator went to check the CCTV footage to get to the bottom of the matter.
And it appears that it was the father who had dropped the wet tissue into the bowl.
Approaching Stomp with the video evidence, the stall owner provided the CCTV footage of the incident to clear his name.
The footage clearly showed a man placing his order and waiting for it to be prepared.
He is seen holding a piece of tissue in his right hand.
From the footage, it appears that the piece of tissue that the father was holding on to then drops into the bowl of red bean soup, which you can see here:
When the third bowl is placed on the tray, the father leaves with the white object still seemingly in the red bean soup.
Welp.
Top photo via Stomp video & Adeline.
