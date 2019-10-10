S’pore’s first paralympian swimmer Theresa Goh, 32, ends 20-year swimming career

Paralympian swimmer Theresa Goh, one of Singapore’s most recognisable and prominent athletes, has announced her decision to retire from the sport.

Announced on Facebook end to 20-year career

The 32-year-old made public the end to her swimming career via a Facebook post on Sep. 16, 2019:

“Goodbyes are hard y’all, but it’s time and I’m ready. 20 years of blood, sweat and tears have now come to an end. Was it worth it? Every single drop.”

In her post, she thanked everyone who had ever been supportive of her, such as her loved ones, sponsors like Speedo and Genesis gym, and the Singapore Disability Sports Council as well.

She also posted several photos of her and her team, as well as one of her swimming when she was just a young girl.

Goh did not disclose exactly why she was retiring from the sport and a career that has spanned 20 years, which saw her blazing the trail for Paralympian swimmers in Singapore.

However, she revealed in an interview with The Straits Times that she gradually felt she was “done” and was “ready to move on”.

Letter of dedication by Yip Pin Xiu

In light of her retirement, Goh’s good friend and fellow para-swimmer Yip Pin Xiu penned a heartfelt letter on ST as well.

In it, Yip reminisced about the 15 years of training and “blood, sweat and tears” she and Goh had experienced together, and thanked Goh for her friendship and advice:

“I have always been able to depend on you as a friend, for advice or just when I needed a listening ear. I have been very fortunate to have you go through all this with me.” Come October when I get back into the water and start training hard for Tokyo 2020, I have no idea how things might change. But I do know that even though you will not be in the pool alongside me any more, I can still depend on you to be there for me in life.”

An esteemed athlete with a string of victories

Goh was born with spina bifida, where spinal cord is not formed completely, and was paralysed from the waist down since young.

She was introduced to swimming at the age of five, and was the first Paralympian swimmer to represent Singapore in the 2004 Paralympics in Athens, Greece.

She then went on to win a gold medal at the 2006 para-swimming world championships.

Thus far, she has clinched a staggering 30 gold medals at the Asean Para Games since 2001.

She also won her first Paralympic medal in 2016, where she nabbed a bronze for the women’s 100m breaststroke SB4.

For this victory, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong even dedicated a Facebook post to Goh, congratulating the athlete for her win, which was also Singapore’s second medal at the Games.

Goh was also a former world record holder in the 50m and 100m breaststroke SB4 events.

Top photo from Theresa Goh / FB