fbpx

Back

Allegedly defamatory article by The Online Citizen 404-ed after PM Lee ‘asks’ for it to be removed

The Facebook post is still up.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 1, 08:42 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

More than an hour after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s Press Secretary, Chang Li Lin, sent a letter to The Online Citizen’s editor Terry Xu asking the socio-political site to take down an article containing “false allegations” and “scurrilous attacks” on PM Lee, the article is no longer online.

This was what the URL initially led to.

Here is what it currently shows.

The article appears to have been taken down around 7pm, about a hour after the letter was sent.

This is one of the demands Chang had outlined in her letter to Xu, failing which legal action would be taken.

Here is the full list.

“PM Lee asks that you remove both (article and Facebook post) immediately, and publish within three days, i.e. by 4 September 2019, a full and unconditional apology, plus an undertaking not to publish any similar allegations, prominently on your website”

The Facebook post is still up.

Here’s what happened

PM Lee asks TOC editor to remove allegedly defamatory article & issue apology within 3 days

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Syed Saddiq missed call from Dr M asking him to be Youth & Sports Minister because he didn't recognise his number

The 'vocal Johorian' tells all about his relationships with two of Malaysia's Prime Ministers.

September 1, 07:45 pm

PM Lee asks TOC editor to remove allegedly defamatory article & issue apology within 3 days

The letter states that PM Lee not suing his siblings should not be taken as a free license to "repeat and spread false and defamatory allegations against him".

September 1, 07:24 pm

Vietnamese martial arts expert ruthlessly assaults wife for moving TV set

The absolute worst.

September 1, 05:41 pm

Hong Kong police open cans of whoop ass on protesters in 13th weekend of protests

13th straight weekend of protests.

September 1, 05:21 pm

Chinese man films himself pouring boiling water & smashing dog's legs with wooden rod

Next level cruelty.

September 1, 04:33 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close