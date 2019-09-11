fbpx

Back

Website allowing S’poreans to thank Indonesia for fresh air is gone

Is it we never thank Indonesia enough?

Zhangxin Zheng | September 11, 04:25 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

The recent smokey air has brought back memories for some Singaporeans of the 2015 transboundary haze episode.

That was one of the worst haze episodes that Southeast Asia experienced.

Acrid smoke originated from the persistent forest fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan that blanketed Singapore and Malaysia.

The Pollutant Standard Index (PSI) even hit the hazardous 471 level on one of the days in Singapore.

Website to thank Indonesia for fresh air was created

Back then, the vice president of Indonesia, Jusuf Kalla, said on Sept. 25, 2015 that Indonesia need not apologise to neighbouring countries over the haze and that it needed only to ensure that the forest fires do not recur.

His comments followed the same theme throughout the years, which are targeted at countries complaining about the haze:

“For 11 months, they (our neighbours) enjoyed nice air from Indonesia and they never thanked us. They have suffered because of the haze for one month and they get upset.”

In response to this attitude, a website with a thank you button was set up to thank Indonesia for the 11 months of clean air.

One press = One thank you.

It looked like this:

There’s no limit to how many times each person can press.

Website no longer up and running

The website was still running till 2016 for those overwhelmed with gratitude to send their appreciation.

Website to thank Indonesian Vice-President Jusuf Kalla for 11 months of fresh air still up

If you were reminded about thanking Indonesia by the returning haze recently, you have missed your chance to do so, unfortunately.

A quick search shows that the website is no longer available.

Sad.

You can see the past thank you messages here:

Website allows S’poreans to thank Indonesian Vice-President Jusuf Kalla for 11 months of fresh air

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

20 men arrested for gang activities, 5 arrested at Bedok Reservoir, 2 suspected leaders to be charged

The arrest of the 5 men at Bedok Reservoir led to the arrest of the other 15.

September 11, 04:11 pm

Japan may have 'no choice' but to dump radioactive Fukushima wastewater into Pacific Ocean

They will run out of storage space for the water by 2022.

September 11, 03:26 pm

Elderly uncle in hospice care still smokes & drinks, says he 'will go' anyway

He said not to 'wait to the last minute to regret anything'.

September 11, 03:07 pm

S'porean working in social services shares how to help strangers asking for money without giving cash

A little bit of concern goes a long way.

September 11, 01:54 pm

Ex-Thai PM Thaksin visits ice cream uncle in Orchard again after 3 years

He has been spotted in Singapore every now and then.

September 11, 11:27 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close