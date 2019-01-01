fbpx

Ex-Thai PM Thaksin visits ice cream uncle in Orchard again after 3 years

He has been spotted in Singapore every now and then.

Tanya Ong | September 11, 11:27 am

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was recently spotted at Orchard Road.

Visited ice cream cart

According to a post by Facebook page Uncle Chieng, Thaksin had apparently visited Chieng’s ice cream cart recently.

The post, dated Sep. 9, showed Thaksin and Chieng posing in front of his cart. His cart can be found outside of Ngee Ann City, along Orchard Road.

The caption stated: “So glad to see Thailand ex Prime Minister again!”

Thaksin had previously visited Chieng’s ice cream cart in 2016, where they took a photo as well:

It is unclear if Thaksin actually purchased ice cream from Chieng, though.

Has been sighted in Singapore

Thaksin, who was ousted in a 2006 military coup, left Thailand to avoid a corruption trial which he claimed was politically motivated. He was found guilty in absentia and given a two year jail sentence.

But Thaksin has been spotted in Singapore a couple of times since then.

He and his sister, Yingluck, were sighted in a hotel in Singapore last year.

He was also seen eating beef noodles at Seah Im Food Centre in Dec. 2018:

Ex-Thai PM Thaksin eats Thaksin beef noodle at Seah Im Food Centre with daughter & sister

