Fibre network service in some parts of S’pore down, StarHub restoring services, Singtel not affected

Editor’s note [7:58pm]: A Singtel spokesperson said that while there has been some concern over internet access across the island, “we would like to clarify that our networks and systems are all fine.”

Subscribers from StarHub, Singtel and M1 are facing network problems, and the problem does not seem to be concentrated in a particular area.

Starhub users having the most issues

According to Downdetector Singapore, which provides real-time outrage detection for various providers locally, all three telcos have received a spike of user reports since around 6pm.

In particular, StarHub subscribers seem to be having the most issues, as it faced the most number of user reports.

As of 6:40pm, StarHub has received 6,596 user reports, while Singtel and M1 have received 383 and 124 reports respectively.

There was also a slew of complaints on StarHub’s Facebook page.

As of 6:50pm, StarHub has issued an official statement.

Singtel and M1 have not issued any statements, as of 6:50pm.

