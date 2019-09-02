fbpx

Wedding guest in M’sia leaves soiled diaper on plate as social conventions are suggestions

Tanya Ong | September 4, 03:42 pm

Weddings are 99 out of 100 times pleasant occasions (hopefully).

But for one Twitter user @Faqihh_94, that was unfortunately not the case.

On Aug. 31, he took to the platform to share a horrifying sight he had witnessed at a wedding.

Here it is:

Photo via Twitter/Faqihh_94

And no, it isn’t a burger.

Soiled diaper left on plate

Apparently, a wedding guest in Malaysia had left a soiled diaper on the wedding plate.

In a subsequent tweet, @Faqihh_94 said that the wedding banquet took place in an indoor, air-conditioned setting.

Thankfully, there was no stench from the diaper.

Here’s his tweet:

Twitter users shookt

In response, many other Twitter users were quick to express their horror and disapproval.

“Stupid parents breed stupid child. We clean up in the toilet and want to throw away (the diaper) in the dustbin of other people’s house, it’s already awkward. Please put it in a plastic bag and bring it somewhere else far away to dispose of it.People these days are weird.

And when all words fail:

Yikes.

Top photo via Twitter/Faqihh_94

