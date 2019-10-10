Skechers S’pore selling Grumpy Cat canvas slip-on flats at S$65, only at selected stores

Advertisement

Tardar Sauce, also known as the Grumpy Cat, is an internet cat celebrity.

Or meme.

Sadly, Grumpy Cat died on May 14, 2019, due to complications from a urinary tract infection.

For those who love Grumpy Cat, this is for you.

Skechers x Grumpy Cat collaboration

Skechers has launched a new collection under its BOBS series on Sep. 13, 2019, featuring canvas slip-on flats with five Grumpy Cat designs.

Here’s how they look:

Party pooper design

Lil Bugs design

Grumpy Vacay design

Cranky Pants design

Crabby Kitty design

Only available at selected stores

The Grumpy Cat slip-on flats will be selling at S$65 each.

You can get them at only selected Skechers stores, which are located at Jurong Point, ION Orchard, Plaza Singapura, NEX, Tampines One and Jewel Changi Airport.

The designs are also available at Mark Nason X Skechers stores.

Top photo collage from Grumpy Cat Singapore Facebook and Skechers