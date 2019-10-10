Skechers S’pore selling Grumpy Cat canvas slip-on flats at S$65, only at selected stores
Having memes on shoes is cool.
Or meme.
Sadly, Grumpy Cat died on May 14, 2019, due to complications from a urinary tract infection.
For those who love Grumpy Cat, this is for you.
Skechers x Grumpy Cat collaboration
Skechers has launched a new collection under its BOBS series on Sep. 13, 2019, featuring canvas slip-on flats with five Grumpy Cat designs.
Here’s how they look:
Party pooper design
Lil Bugs design
Grumpy Vacay design
Cranky Pants design
Crabby Kitty design
Only available at selected stores
The Grumpy Cat slip-on flats will be selling at S$65 each.
You can get them at only selected Skechers stores, which are located at Jurong Point, ION Orchard, Plaza Singapura, NEX, Tampines One and Jewel Changi Airport.
The designs are also available at Mark Nason X Skechers stores.
Top photo collage from Grumpy Cat Singapore Facebook and Skechers
