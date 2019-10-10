fbpx

Back

Skechers S’pore selling Grumpy Cat canvas slip-on flats at S$65, only at selected stores

Having memes on shoes is cool.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 13, 05:22 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

Tardar Sauce, also known as the Grumpy Cat, is an internet cat celebrity.

Or meme.

Sadly, Grumpy Cat died on May 14, 2019, due to complications from a urinary tract infection.

For those who love Grumpy Cat, this is for you.

Skechers x Grumpy Cat collaboration

Skechers has launched a new collection under its BOBS series on Sep. 13, 2019, featuring canvas slip-on flats with five Grumpy Cat designs.

Here’s how they look:

Party pooper design

Lil Bugs design

Grumpy Vacay design

 

Cranky Pants design

Crabby Kitty design

 

Only available at selected stores

The Grumpy Cat slip-on flats will be selling at S$65 each.

You can get them at only selected Skechers stores, which are located at Jurong Point, ION Orchard, Plaza Singapura, NEX, Tampines One and Jewel Changi Airport.

The designs are also available at Mark Nason X Skechers stores.

Top photo collage from Grumpy Cat Singapore Facebook and Skechers

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Learn mahjong, record a song: 10 new skills to pick up in S'pore from S$25 - S$180

So many things to do in Singapore.

September 13, 05:10 pm

US lawmakers' support of 'violent crimes' in Hong Kong insult freedom, democracy & human rights: Beijing

Beijing says the 'root cause' of protests lies in 'malicious forces behind the scenes'.

September 13, 04:53 pm

SCDF will sound 'Important Message' signal nation-wide on Sep. 15, 6:20pm

Bao...Bao...Bao...

September 13, 04:28 pm

New 'Game of Thrones' series on Targaryen family drama in the works, dragons hopefully featured

Woohoo.

September 13, 04:24 pm

Footage of man lying in middle of PIE is an old video

The man was pronounced dead immediately.

September 13, 03:02 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close