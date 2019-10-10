S’pore would’ve looked gorgeous with mass blooms of pretty flowers in Sep. if not for haze
Trees and plants are unfazzled by the haze.
Events
The Best of You Exhibition
19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h
Our Tampines Hub
Upsurge
Upsurge
This September, Singaporeans are not only treated to unwelcomed haze but also pretty flowers in full bloom.
Singapore’s own ‘Sakura seasons’
Light and temperature are factors that can induce some plants to produce flowers.
Prolonged dry weather and occasional heavy downpour had triggered mass bloom of flowers in April this year
This includes trumpet trees which have pink flowers. They resemble popular cherry blossoms which attract flocks of tourists to Japan during springtime.
S’pore’s own ‘sakura season’ kicks in as flowers in full bloom island wide
Singaporeans can now again enjoy our very own “sakura season” due to similar weather conditions that occur earlier in the year.
Flowers in full bloom again
A few weeks ago, heavy downpours returned after a prolonged month-long dry spell that took place since end-July.
The occasional rain gave Singaporeans a respite from the hot and humid weather and also set off this spectacular mass blooming in September.
In fact, many Singaporeans have noticed and posted beautiful photos of the flowers online, before the haze.
Here are some examples:
Trumpet trees at East Coast Park
Bougainvillea at the Bougainvillea Garden, East Coast Park
Trumpet trees at Ang Mo Kio
Trumpet trees at Lorong Chuan
Trumpet trees at Thomson Road
Trumpet trees at Braddell Road
Trumpet trees at Jalan Kembangan
Trumpet trees at Hougang
Tiger orchids along Holland Road
Yellow Saraca at Venus Drive
Cat Claw Ivy at Sengkang West Way
Malayan Crape Myrtle at Seletar Club Road
You can view more photos here:
Top photo collage from photos by Tracy Wong and Teo Teck Eng
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.