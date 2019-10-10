S’pore would’ve looked gorgeous with mass blooms of pretty flowers in Sep. if not for haze

This September, Singaporeans are not only treated to unwelcomed haze but also pretty flowers in full bloom.

Singapore’s own ‘Sakura seasons’

Light and temperature are factors that can induce some plants to produce flowers.

Prolonged dry weather and occasional heavy downpour had triggered mass bloom of flowers in April this year

This includes trumpet trees which have pink flowers. They resemble popular cherry blossoms which attract flocks of tourists to Japan during springtime.

Singaporeans can now again enjoy our very own “sakura season” due to similar weather conditions that occur earlier in the year.

Flowers in full bloom again

A few weeks ago, heavy downpours returned after a prolonged month-long dry spell that took place since end-July.

The occasional rain gave Singaporeans a respite from the hot and humid weather and also set off this spectacular mass blooming in September.

In fact, many Singaporeans have noticed and posted beautiful photos of the flowers online, before the haze.

Here are some examples:

Trumpet trees at East Coast Park

Bougainvillea at the Bougainvillea Garden, East Coast Park

Trumpet trees at Ang Mo Kio

Trumpet trees at Lorong Chuan

Trumpet trees at Thomson Road

Trumpet trees at Braddell Road

Trumpet trees at Jalan Kembangan

Trumpet trees at Hougang

Tiger orchids along Holland Road

Yellow Saraca at Venus Drive

Cat Claw Ivy at Sengkang West Way

Malayan Crape Myrtle at Seletar Club Road

Top photo collage from photos by Tracy Wong and Teo Teck Eng