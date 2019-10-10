fbpx

S’pore would’ve looked gorgeous with mass blooms of pretty flowers in Sep. if not for haze

Trees and plants are unfazzled by the haze.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 15, 03:46 pm

This September, Singaporeans are not only treated to unwelcomed haze but also pretty flowers in full bloom.

Singapore’s own ‘Sakura seasons’

Light and temperature are factors that can induce some plants to produce flowers.

Prolonged dry weather and occasional heavy downpour had triggered mass bloom of flowers in April this year

This includes trumpet trees which have pink flowers. They resemble popular cherry blossoms which attract flocks of tourists to Japan during springtime.

S’pore’s own ‘sakura season’ kicks in as flowers in full bloom island wide

Singaporeans can now again enjoy our very own “sakura season” due to similar weather conditions that occur earlier in the year.

Flowers in full bloom again

A few weeks ago, heavy downpours returned after a prolonged month-long dry spell that took place since end-July.

The occasional rain gave Singaporeans a respite from the hot and humid weather and also set off this spectacular mass blooming in September.

In fact, many Singaporeans have noticed and posted beautiful photos of the flowers online, before the haze.

Here are some examples:

Trumpet trees at East Coast Park

Photo by Terrence Chia via NParks.

Bougainvillea at the Bougainvillea Garden, East Coast Park

Photo by Terrence Chia via NParks.

Trumpet trees at Ang Mo Kio

Photo by Ng Lee Khiang via NParks.
Photo by Siti Zaharah Raman via NParks.

Trumpet trees at Lorong Chuan

Photo by Chan Chung Leong via NParks.

Trumpet trees at Thomson Road

Photo by Bryan Yeo via NParks.

Trumpet trees at Braddell Road

Photo by Lee Saeyun via NParks.

Trumpet trees at Jalan Kembangan

Photo by Goh Jun Kiat via NParks.

Trumpet trees at Hougang

Photo by Kin Joo Ling via NParks.

Tiger orchids along Holland Road

Photo by Andrew Tau via NParks.
Photo by Lee Jia Hwa via NParks.

Yellow Saraca at Venus Drive

Photo by Shahrizal Sihab via NParks.

Cat Claw Ivy at Sengkang West Way

Photo by Chung Li Shu via NParks.

Malayan Crape Myrtle at Seletar Club Road

Photo by Ng Hui Zhen via NParks.

You can view more photos here:

Top photo collage from photos by Tracy Wong and Teo Teck Eng 

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

