Complete list of S’pore Michelin restaurants 2019: Les Amis, Odette awarded 3 stars
'High quality cooking, worth a stop!'
The list of Singapore Michelin restaurants for 2019 was released on Sep. 17.
44 selected restaurants
A total of 44 restaurants have earned the accolade of Michelin starred establishments, including eight new ones and five promotions.
In summary:
- Two restaurants were awarded three stars
- Five restaurants were awarded two stars
- 37 restaurants were awarded one star
This is the first time two restaurants have been awarded three stars since the inception of the Singapore edition of the Michelin guide in 2016.
No restaurant was awarded three stars in 2018, although the now-defunct Joël Robuchon Restaurant received the honour in 2016 and 2017.
Hawker favourites Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle and Hawker Chan retain their star.
Complete list
Here is the full list of restaurants:
Thee stars:
Les Amis (P)
Odette (P)
Two stars:
Saint Pierre (P)
Shisen Hanten
Shoukouwa
Waku Ghin
Zen (N)
One star:
Alma
Basque Kitchen by Aitor (N)
Beni
Braci
Buona Terra (P)
Burnt Ends
Candlenut
Cheek Bistro (N)
Chef Kang’s
Corner House
CUT by Wolfgang Puck
Garibaldi
Hawker Chan
Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle
Iggy’s
Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard)
Jaan by Kirk Westaway
Jag (N)
Jiang-Nan Chun
Labyrinth
Lei Garden
Lerouy (N)
Ma Cuisine
Meta (N)
Nouri
Putien (Kitchener Road)
Rhubarb
Shinji (Bras Basah Road)
Shinji (Tanglin Road)
Summer Palace
Summer Pavilion
Sushi Ichi
Sushi Kimura
Table65 (N)
Terra (P)
The Song Of India
Vianney Massot (N)
(N) = New
(P) = Promoted
If you’re not too clear on what the rankings mean, this may help:
- Three Stars: Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.
- Two Stars: Excellent cooking, worth a detour.
- One Star: High quality cooking, worth a stop!
Top image via Odette’s Facebook page
