Complete list of S’pore Michelin restaurants 2019: Les Amis, Odette awarded 3 stars

The list of Singapore Michelin restaurants for 2019 was released on Sep. 17.

Advertisement

44 selected restaurants

A total of 44 restaurants have earned the accolade of Michelin starred establishments, including eight new ones and five promotions.

In summary:

Two restaurants were awarded three stars

Five restaurants were awarded two stars

37 restaurants were awarded one star

This is the first time two restaurants have been awarded three stars since the inception of the Singapore edition of the Michelin guide in 2016.

No restaurant was awarded three stars in 2018, although the now-defunct Joël Robuchon Restaurant received the honour in 2016 and 2017.

Hawker favourites Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle and Hawker Chan retain their star.

Complete list

Here is the full list of restaurants:

Thee stars:

Les Amis (P)

Odette (P)

Two stars:

Saint Pierre (P)

Shisen Hanten

Shoukouwa

Waku Ghin

Zen (N)

Advertisement

One star:

Alma

Basque Kitchen by Aitor (N)

Beni

Braci

Buona Terra (P)

Burnt Ends

Candlenut

Cheek Bistro (N)

Chef Kang’s

Corner House

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

Garibaldi

Hawker Chan

Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle

Iggy’s

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard)

Jaan by Kirk Westaway

Jag (N)

Jiang-Nan Chun

Labyrinth

Lei Garden

Lerouy (N)

Ma Cuisine

Meta (N)

Nouri

Putien (Kitchener Road)

Rhubarb

Shinji (Bras Basah Road)

Shinji (Tanglin Road)

Summer Palace

Summer Pavilion

Sushi Ichi

Sushi Kimura

Table65 (N)

Terra (P)

The Song Of India

Vianney Massot (N)

(N) = New

(P) = Promoted

If you’re not too clear on what the rankings mean, this may help:

Three Stars: Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.

Two Stars: Excellent cooking, worth a detour.

One Star: High quality cooking, worth a stop!

Related article:

Advertisement

Top image via Odette’s Facebook page