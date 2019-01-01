fbpx

Michelin Bib Gourmand list 2019: 58 S’pore eateries, including 33 hawkers

Yum.

Fasiha Nazren | September 10, 10:56 am

Michelin Singapore announced this year’s Bib Gourmand recipients in Singapore on Sept. 10.

58 food establishments awarded

For the uninitiated, the Bib Gourmand is an award category that recognises food establishments offering a high-quality menu priced at a maximum of S$45.

Entering its fourth edition in S’pore, 58 local food establishments have been awarded the Bib — eight more than the previous year.

12 new establishments were awarded.

Michelin Guide awards Bib Gourmand to 38 food establishments in Singapore

More hawker centres

This year, a total of 38 hawker centres were awarded the Bib.

This includes the likes of A Noodle Story, Chey Sua Carrot Cake and To-Ricos Guo Shi.

12 newcomers

12 new eateries have also been added to the list.

This includes hawker stalls Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck and Bedok Chwee Kueh as well as other eateries like Hjh Maimunah and Chen’s Mapo Tofu.

Some eateries were also removed from the list, including New Ubin Seafood, Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff, Shi Wei Da, and The Coconut Club.

If you’re still interested, or you want to see if you need to queue longer at your favourite stall, you can check out the full list here:

  1. A Noodle Story (Amoy Street Food Centre)
  2. Alliance Seafood (Newton Food Centre)
  3. Anglo Indian (Shenton Way) (New)
  4. Ar Er Soup (ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre)
  5. Balestier Road Hoover Rojak (Whampoa Makan Place)
  6. Bar-Roque Grill
  7. Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon (Whampoa Makan Place) (New)
  8. Bedok Chwee Kueh (Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre) (New)
  9. Bismillah Biryani
  10. Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang (Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre)
  11. Chef Kang’s Noodle House (New)
  12. Chen’s Mapo Tofu (New)
  13. Chey Sua Carrot Cake (Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre)
  14. Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck (Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre)
  15. Depot Road Zhen Shan Mei Claypot Laksa (Alexandra Village Food Centre)
  16. Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood (Geylang Road Lorong 19)
  17. Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre)
  18. Fresh Taste Big Prawn Noodle (Zion Riverside Food Centre)
  19. Fu Ming Cooked Food (Redhill Food Centre) (New)
  20. Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow (Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre) (New)
  21. Hawker Chan Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle (78 Smith Street)
  22. Heng (Newton Food Centre)
  23. Hjh Maimunah (Jalan Pisang) (New)
  24. Hock Hai (Hong Lim) Curry Chicken Noodle (Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre) (New)
  25. Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee (Tiong Bahru Market)
  26. Hong Kee Beef Noodle (Amoy Street Food Centre)
  27. Hong Kong Yummy Soup (Alexandra Village Food Centre)
  28. Hoo Kee Rice Dumpling (Amoy Street Food Centre)
  29. Indocafe – The White House (New)
  30. J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff (Amoy Street Food Centre)
  31. Ka Soh (Outram Park)
  32. Koh Brother Pig’s Organ Soup (Tiong Bahru Market) (New)
  33. Kok Sen
  34. Lagnaa
  35. Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow (Old Airport Road Food Centre)
  36. Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice (Chinatown Complex)
  37. Man Man (Tanjong Pagar)
  38. Muthu’s Curry (Little India)
  39. Na Na Curry (Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)
  40. New Lucky Claypot Rice (Holland Drive Market & Food Centre)
  41. Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre)
  42. Shi Hui Yuan (Mei Ling Market & Food Centre)
  43. Shirokane Tori-tama
  44. Sik Bao Sin (Desmond’s Creation)
  45. Sin Huat Eating House
  46. Sin Kee Famous Cantonese Chicken Rice (Holland Drive)
  47. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh (New Bridge Road)
  48. Tai Wah Pork Noodle (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre)
  49. The Blue Ginger
  50. Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice (Maxwell Food Centre)
  51. Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice (Tiong Bahru Market)
  52. Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee (ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre)
  53. To-Ricos Guo Shi (Old Airport Road Food Centre) (New)
  54. True Blue Cuisine
  55. Whole Earth
  56. Yhingthai Palace
  57. Zaffron Kitchen (East Coast)
  58. Zai Shun Curry Fish Head

Top image via Ruth Ellison/Flickr, Visit Singapore, and Michelin Guide Singapore

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

