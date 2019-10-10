fbpx

Back

Haze back with a vengeance in S’pore on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019

Haze is back.

Belmont Lay | September 14, 02:45 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

Singapore is definitely getting a lot hazier on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Social media chatter has seen people double-checking and seeking validation if others in Singapore are also experiencing foggier conditions and the dry, raspy sensation in the back of their throats, with a certain stuffiness in their noses.

And it is true, as confirmed by the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) website.

Air quality remains close to unhealthy levels with slightly hazy conditions across many parts of Singapore.

The 24-hour PSI in the west has been rising on Saturday.

It reached a high of 95 at 1pm.

The reading is on the high end of the moderate range, which is between 51 and 100.

The 24-hour PSI figures in Singapore ranged between 83 and 95 at 1pm.

This was a slight increase from the 84 to 92 recorded at 7am in the morning.

Non-NEA PSI readings found elsewhere online have registered levels of up to 140 on Saturday afternoon.

NEA advises the public to cut down on outdoor activities once the PSI reading is between 101 and 200, which is the unhealthy range.

However, normal activities can continue as current 24-hour figures are still in the moderate range.

The NEA predicted the haze to remain over the weekend, but brief showers could alleviate the situation.

Check out haze.gov.sg for updates.

Check out NEA’s Twitter for updates too.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Indian man, 32, disguised as 81-year-old to board plane with fake passport from India to New York

Looks convincing in photos but not in real life.

September 14, 02:14 pm

Thailand might allow each household to grow 6 marijuana plants for legal sale

Passing the bill is one party's top priority.

September 14, 01:40 pm

S'pore's Yip Pin Xiu clinches 2nd gold medal at World Para Swimming Championships

Pride of a nation.

September 14, 12:58 pm

How do you live after your child commits suicide & you never saw it coming? A grieving parent reflects

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 14, 10:15 am

I cannot imagine my life without AI. Here’s why.

AI is useful, but not perfect.

September 14, 10:02 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close