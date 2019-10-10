Haze back with a vengeance in S’pore on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019

Singapore is definitely getting a lot hazier on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Social media chatter has seen people double-checking and seeking validation if others in Singapore are also experiencing foggier conditions and the dry, raspy sensation in the back of their throats, with a certain stuffiness in their noses.

In Toa Payoh, haze seems to be getting worse by the hour. Same for you? — Neil Humphreys (@NeilHumphreys) September 14, 2019

#Haze in Singapore at midday today. I don't know what the official PSI reading is, but I declare today's haze level as 'staying indoors with windows firmly shut' 😷 #singaporehaze #forestfires #airpollution pic.twitter.com/0bPEUKREdX — Charlotte Setijadi (@charlie_set) September 14, 2019

The haze over Singapore today — the product of forest fires raging in nearby Indonesia — is making me nostalgic for Delhi pic.twitter.com/aFPMLJHh7b — Shashank Bengali (@SBengali) September 14, 2019

And it is true, as confirmed by the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) website.

Air quality remains close to unhealthy levels with slightly hazy conditions across many parts of Singapore.

The 24-hour PSI in the west has been rising on Saturday.

It reached a high of 95 at 1pm.

The reading is on the high end of the moderate range, which is between 51 and 100.

The 24-hour PSI figures in Singapore ranged between 83 and 95 at 1pm.

This was a slight increase from the 84 to 92 recorded at 7am in the morning.

Non-NEA PSI readings found elsewhere online have registered levels of up to 140 on Saturday afternoon.

14Sep: as per yesterday's tweet about wind change, #SGhaze will be in full force over #Singapore at least till tomorrow afternoon? #haze pic.twitter.com/O0500AqloT — HazySGsky (@gsky_s) September 14, 2019

NEA advises the public to cut down on outdoor activities once the PSI reading is between 101 and 200, which is the unhealthy range.

However, normal activities can continue as current 24-hour figures are still in the moderate range.

The NEA predicted the haze to remain over the weekend, but brief showers could alleviate the situation.

Check out haze.gov.sg for updates.

Check out NEA’s Twitter for updates too.