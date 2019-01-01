S’pore’s 2019 economic growth forecast cut from 2.5% to 2.1% to 0.6%: MAS survey

Forecast for Singapore’s economic growth has been lowered for the third consecutive time in 2019 by private sector economists.

The Singapore economy is now expected to expand by just 0.6 percent in 2019.

This figure is down from an earlier estimate of 2.1 percent in June, and 2.5 percent in March.

This latest 0.6 percent expansion forecast was revealed in a survey report released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday, Sept 4.

The revised forecast came after Singapore’s economy grew by 0.1 percent in the second quarter, lower than the 2.1 percent projected by respondents in the previous survey.

The escalation of trade tensions remain the top risk cited by most survey respondents.

However, the survey report is based on responses from 23 economists and analysts, and does not represent MAS’ views and forecasts.

The projected economic growth is most likely going to be between 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent in 2019.

This is lower than the findings from the previous survey of between 2.0 percent and 2.4 percent.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry in August downgraded its expected growth for 2019 to between 0 and 1 percent.

It said the GDP is expected to come in “at around the mid-point of the forecast range”.

Sharper declines are expected for manufacturing (expected to be down 2.4 percent as opposed to 0.2 percent), as well as for wholesale and retail trade (expected to be down 2.8 percent as opposed to 0.3 percent).

Slower growths are predicted in construction (up 2.7 percent instead of 3.5 percent), and in accommodation and food services (up 0.8 percent instead of 1.4 percent).

Non-oil domestic exports is expected to slump (down 9.2 percent instead of 2.1 percent).

Finance and insurance bucked the trend as its growth expectation was revised up to 4.3 percent from 3.8 percent previously.

2020 GDP growth expected to fall

Next year’s GDP growth expectation was also cut to 1.6 percent from the 2.3 percent previously.

This puts the estimate growth outcome in the range of 1.0 percent to 1.9 percent, down from the previously estimated 2.0 percent to 2.4 percent.