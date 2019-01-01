S’pore Consulate-General staff wait at HK airport to help S’poreans after airport train suspended

Trains to Hong Kong’s international airport were suspended on Sept. 1 after protesters threatened to disrupt transport links there, Reuters reported.

Consular team waited at HK airport

As of 5pm on Sept. 1, the Airport Express train services were suspended in both directions.

The Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong then deployed two consular staff at the airport arrival hall to assist Singaporeans.

According to the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong Facebook post, the consular team waited at the airport since Sept. 1 noon.

This is a photo of them, dressed in vests with the Singapore flag displayed on it:

And this is their Facebook post:

Update on status of trains

At around 11pm, the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong provided an update on the status of transport options from the airport to the city centre.

They said that Airport Express train services from the airport to Kowloon/ Hong Kong Station are travelling at 10 minute intervals.

Buses and taxis have also resumed limited service.

They also shared a video, showing how to find directions to the bus terminal from the airport:

Travellers, however, are advised to monitor local media and follow advice from local authorities for latest transport updates and travel routes.

Top photo via FB/Singapore Consulate-General in HK