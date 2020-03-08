fbpx

Back

S’pore beats Palestine 2-1 in World Cup qualifier, fans sing ‘Majulah Singapura’

Top of the table - for now.

Sulaiman Daud | September 11, 01:50 am

Events

Upsurge

Share

The Singapore football team pulled off what was considered a minor upset when they defeated Palestine 2-1 at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Sept. 10.

For reference, Palestine is ranked 102nd in the FIFA World Rankings while Singapore comes in at 162nd.

We won 2-1

Singapore took an early lead through Shakir Hamzah, but Palestine equalised in the 13th minute.

Safuwan Baharudin scored late in the first half, and the Lions hung on for what would prove to be a precious victory.

Majulah Singapura

The result leaves Singapore at the top of the qualifying group, for however long that may last.

The other teams in the group include Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

A video shared on Facebook after the match showed the local fans serenading the Lions to the tune of Zubir Said’s masterpiece.

Do we dare to dream of an appearance at Qatar 2022?

2034 World Cup a ‘realistic’ goal for S’pore football: FAS VP Edwin Tong

Top image from Football Association of Singapore’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

State-run China Daily media slammed for claiming Hong Kong protesters planning 9/11-style terror attacks

Misinformation war.

September 11, 01:41 am

Samsung Fold available in S'pore for S$3,088 from Sept. 18, 2019

No more kidneys how ah.

September 11, 01:30 am

Green Day performing in S'pore on March 8, 2020

Cos you know where I'll be found, when I come around.

September 11, 01:12 am

Hong Kong football fans boo China national anthem during World Cup qualifier

Politics and sports mixing together.

September 11, 12:46 am

537 hotspots in Sumatra & 749 in Kalimantan detected on Sept. 10, 2019: NEA

Pray for rain.

September 11, 12:09 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close