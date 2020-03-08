S’pore beats Palestine 2-1 in World Cup qualifier, fans sing ‘Majulah Singapura’

The Singapore football team pulled off what was considered a minor upset when they defeated Palestine 2-1 at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Sept. 10.

For reference, Palestine is ranked 102nd in the FIFA World Rankings while Singapore comes in at 162nd.

We won 2-1

Singapore took an early lead through Shakir Hamzah, but Palestine equalised in the 13th minute.

Safuwan Baharudin scored late in the first half, and the Lions hung on for what would prove to be a precious victory.

Majulah Singapura

The result leaves Singapore at the top of the qualifying group, for however long that may last.

The other teams in the group include Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

A video shared on Facebook after the match showed the local fans serenading the Lions to the tune of Zubir Said’s masterpiece.

Do we dare to dream of an appearance at Qatar 2022?

