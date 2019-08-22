S’porean shuttlers Yeo Jia Min, 20 & Loh Kean Yew, 22 surge up world rankings
Homegrown talent.
Upsurge
Singapore’s national shuttlers Yeo Jia Min, 20 and Loh Kean Yew, 22, are on a new high.
Both have reached record highs in the latest Badminton World Federation world rankings out on Aug. 27, 2019.
The duo’s impressive showing at the World Championships in Basel, Switzerland from Aug. 19 to 25 contributed to their new rankings.
Yeo moved up four places to number 28 in the world rankings.
Loh moved up three places to number 31.
Recent achievements
In Switzerland, Yeo became the first Singaporean woman to reach the singles quarter-final at the competition.
She beat world number one Akane Yamaguchi in 39 minutes to reach the quarter-final only to lose to former world champion and current world number six Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.
Quarterfinal World Championship . Thank you so much for the support and comments for me both good and bad . Thankful for every game, I can learn and improve myself again . I will be more strong and healthy so that I can fight longer in the future games 🙏🏻 #totalbwfwc2019 #badminton #singapore #sports #lining #liningbadminton #support #grateful #thankyou ✞
She also had to overcome back pains en route to her final-eight match.
Loh beat 10th seed Sameer Verma and Thomas Rouxel, before pushing world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen all the way in the last-16, but succumbing 13-21, 21-18, 17-21.
•Total BWF World Championship 2019• “You only lose after you stop trying” First ever World Champs ends here at top 16. Had a great fight against the world number 2 @tienchenchou and he showed me that I have much more to learn and stopped me from advancing to quarter final. Though I believe I put up quite a good performance here in Basel, but it’s still not enough to beat top players. Thankful for the support that I’ve gotten in the stadium and also from back home🇸🇬🙏🏻 📸 @badmintonphoto_official . . . . . . #totalbwfwc2019 #basel2019 #lining #teamsingapore #liningsingapore #oneteamsg #liningmal #lohkeanyew #liningteam #roadtotokyo2020 #badmintonsingapore #sgbadminton #sgsports #badmintonlovers
Olympic potential
Yeo was Southeast Asia’s second-best performer in the women’s singles after bronze-medallist Ratchanok.
Yeo said she was targeting a place “around the top 10” by the time places for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo are decided by April 28 2020.
Yeo was the former junior world number one.
Top image via Yeo Jia Min Instagram, Loh Kean Yew Instagram
