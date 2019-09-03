fbpx

Seattle-based DJ uses noises from SIA flight to create quirky song remix

The song was released to celebrate SIA's new flight to Seattle.

September 4, 12:40 pm

Singapore Airlines (SIA) continues its expansion of non-stop services to the United States, with the departure of flight SQ28 from Singapore to Seattle on Sept. 3.

The approximately 16-hour flight departed Changi Airport at 9.27am, and is scheduled to land in Seattle at 9.05am local time.

To celebrate the inaugural Seattle flight, there’s a quirky new music track featuring ambient sounds made inside the Airbus A350-900, the aircraft type operating these flights.

This was announced in a Singapore Airlines Facebook video:

Music track is titled “Non-Stop”

The track is a creative collaboration between SIA and Seattle-based artist, Chong the Nomad, and is part of an SIA campaign, “Seattle Sounds Even Better Now”.

The instrumental track is aptly titled “Non-Stop”, referencing the fact that the SIA flight is the only non-stop flight between Singapore and Seattle.

It features many sounds that would be familiar to travellers, such as the roar of the engine, the clinks from silverware, and the familiar voice of the Singapore Girl.

Via FB video/Singapore Airlines
Via FB video/Singapore Airlines
Via FB video/Singapore Airlines
Via FB video/Singapore Airlines

You can listen to the song for free on Spotify.

Fourth non-stop U.S. destination

The Straits Times reported that Seattle is the fourth U.S. destination to be served non-stop from Singapore, after Los Angeles, New York (Newark) and San Francisco.

SIA’s flights to Seattle will be operated thrice weekly before increasing to four times weekly in October 2019.

This will bring the total number of weekly non-stop Singapore-U.S. flights to 57 per week, when combined with SIA’s existing one-stop services to Houston, Los Angeles, New York (JFK) and San Francisco.

ST also reported that travellers departing on the inaugural flight received an exclusive goodie bag, containing items such as a commemorative certificate, an SIA batik pen and passport cover.

From Sept. 3 to Sept. 14, travellers in Premium Economy and Economy on the SIA Seattle flights will enjoy complimentary 30MB WiFi text messaging.

Top image via screenshots from Singapore Airlines video.

About Jason Fan

Jason is just a Mothership trainee who would live on a plane if he could.

